Motorcycle Crash Near Quail Creek Reservoir

Shortly after 9:00 PM Monday, first responders from the Hurricane Valley Fire District were dispatched to a call at the north end ofQuail Creek Reservoir, where a motorcycle rider had lost control of their bike.

MULTIPLE RESPONDING AGENCIES

According to official reports, the motorcyclist failed to navigate a sharp turn, leaving the roadway and plunging approximately 30 feet down a steep ravine. The darkness and terrain posed immediate challenges for the responding teams, including Medic 42, Ladder 46, Heavy Rescue 41, and Battalion 43.

SERIOUS CONDITION

Upon arrival, crews quickly descended into the ravine to reach the patient. After providing initial stabilizing treatment on-site, personnel utilized specialized rescue techniques to safely extract the rider from the embankment and transport them to a waiting ambulance. The patient was subsequently rushed to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition.

FULL PROTECTIVE GEAR

While the fall was severe, there was one major factor in the rider’s favor: they were wearing a helmet and full protective gear. Local authorities noted that such equipment often makes the difference between a survivable accident and a tragedy, particularly in incidents involving steep drops and high-impact falls.

LISTEN HERE: WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONER ADAM SNOW ON KDXU

The Hurricane City Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist with traffic control and the initial investigation into the cause of the crash. As we enjoy the warmer spring weather in Southern Utah, this incident serves as a vital safety check for all riders. Whether you are cruising through the scenic passes or navigating the familiar curves of Quail Creek, remember that gear isn't just an accessory; it’s your most essential tool on the road.