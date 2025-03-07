Rain Was Good, But Drought Not Over In Southern Utah

Washington County did get about ¼ inch of rain yesterday, but water officials warn that the total did not pull the County out of the extreme drought and the snowpack in the mountains is still dangerously low.

Yesterday’s rain brings our yearly accumulation to 1.21 inches, about 1/3 of what we normally have built up this time of year (3.79).

Washington County Water Conservancy District general manager Zac Renstrom says we have plenty of water to last through the hot summer, but more rain is needed for the future.

"Our reservoirs are in good shape, even if this drought continues," he said. "But we definitely need more water. I have high hopes for March and April as far as rain. But if it doesn't come, we will still be okay this summer."

Renstrom does say Washington County has a 20-year plan and water is a big part of any future the county has.

"That was the very first thing the pioneers had to worry about 160 years ago when they first arrived and it is still a concern today," he said.

The annual average rainfall for Southern Utah is just over eight inches, so getting just over an inch in two-plus months is not too far off what we need. But winter and spring are generally when we stock up in the South in preparation for a long, dry summer.

So what Washington County really needs a wet spring, with the dry weather of June, July and August not that far off.

June is traditionally the driest month of the year in St. George, averaging just .2 inches of moisture per year that month.

Renstrom said the two biggest reservoirs in the county, Sand Hollow and Quail Creek, are mostly full, with Sand Hollow at 98 percent and Quail Creek at 78 percent.

