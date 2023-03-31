Read A Book, Fly A Kite At Dixie Power’s Kite Festival

Studies have shown, over and over again, that getting young people into reading books will serve them for a lifetime.

To that end, Saturday (April 1) is the Dixie Power Kite Festival. It's being held at Utah Tech University's Encampment Mall, from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Festival aims to promote reading as a habit and encourage students to engage in family-oriented physical activity.

On the day of the event, qualifying students earn a high-quality kite or book for their reading efforts. Entrance to the festival is free.

Festival director Rick Schofield explains the rewarding event this way:

"Children take home reading charts, and if they keep up their reading — as signed off by their parents — the day of the festival, they will turn in these reading charts and receive a reward for their hard work. Again, this year, we will have multiple prizes to choose from, similar to previous years. Whether the children decide to get a kite to fly the day of the event, tickets to the bounce houses, or even a book, they will be well rewarded for having completed their reading."

The festival will feature dozens of food trucks, entertainment booths and activities for young and old people alike. It is also a fund-raiser for the local school district's literacy and charity fund. Schofield explains further:

"While any excuse is a good excuse to enjoy St. George in the springtime, the Kite Festival provides a unique opportunity to raise funds for our local Washington County School District Foundation. These desperately needed funds will be used for literacy initiatives throughout the county and will make a real impact on the lives of the teachers and students in our communities. Since its inception, the Dixie Power Kite Festival has donated over $700,000 to the Washington County School District Foundation!"

The lowdown on the festival:

Location: Utah Tech University Encampment Mall

Date & Time: April 1, 2023 from 10am to 7pm

Entertainment: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bring your own lawn chairs and shade to watch kite flying and the entertainment.

The exact agenda and schedule may vary due to weather and other factors.

With the exception of concessions and some children’s activities, all events, including parking, entrance, and entertainment, are free.

ATM is located inside the Gardner Center.

There are “Free” Children's Games and $1 to $4 fees for children’s activities including bouncy toys, climbing wall, a small train.

There is plenty of food available at the Festival at reasonable prices.

You may bring your own kites to fly in a designated area