>>Small Plane Crash at Grand Canyon

(Grand Canyon, AZ) -- Three people were killed when a small plane crashed near the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Sunday night. The National Park Service located the wreckage of a Piper Comanche aircraft Monday morning after it was reported missing late Sunday. Search and Rescue crews from Kane County assisted in the operation, and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

>>Planned Burns in DNF

(Cedar City, UT) -- The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns across Dixie National Forest this week, with operations planned near Pine Valley, Cedar City, Mammoth Creek and Panguitch Lake. More than a thousand acres could be treated, depending on weather conditions, to remove accumulated vegetation and reduce future wildfire risks. Officials say residents and visitors may notice smoke through the weekend and should not report smoke from the designated burn areas.

>>Brian Head Plans To Open Today

(Brain Head, UT) -- With more snow falling in the mountains this week, Brian Head says they're open starting today. So far this week, about a foot of additional snow has fallen at Brian Head and more is expected in the coming days. Park City and Solitude are expected to open on Friday. Alta, Snowbasin and Snowbird plan to open next week.

>>FEMA, FCC To Test Emergency Alert System Nationally

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- FEMA and the FCC will test the Emergency Alert System nationally on radio and TV stations today. The test will be carried out using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System at 12:20 p.m. Mountain Time. Expect radio and television providers to interrupt normal programming to relay a test message of the Emergency Alert System. The alert will state clearly that it is "only a test."

>>Group Seeks Pause On License-Plate Readers

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A watchdog group seeks a pause on license-plate readers along Utah highways. Utah Civic Compact argues that the Transportation Department exceeded its authority when it created rules for vendor-owned cameras. The group wants Governor Spencer Cox to suspend their use until lawmakers adopt statewide regulations. The issue is expected to return during the next legislative session.