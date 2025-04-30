Willy Billings was recently elected to be the Wash9ngton County Republican Party Chair -- again -- and he has one huge item on his mind:

Saving Utah's Caucus System.

"Utah’s trusted election system is under attack by big-money interests and career politicians," he said. "We’re drifting toward a California-style system that weakens local voices."

Billings said big money is behind the new system, empowered by Senate Bill 54.

"Utah SB54 allows candidates to skip the traditional caucus/convention vetting process and buy their way onto the primary ballot," he said. "How? By hiring paid workers to gather signatures -- often without voters fully understanding what they’re signing."

Billings said if Utahns don't want their state to be bought out by big money, refusing to sign these work-around petitions is the only way to go.

"When you sign one of these petitions, you’re not just putting a name on a ballot, you’re supporting a candidate who dodged grassroots vetting, helping outside Super PAC money influence Utah elections and enabling a crowded primary where a candidate could win with just 20% of the vote -- meaning 80% of voters didn’t choose them."