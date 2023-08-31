Rise Summit Inspires, Motivates Washington County Business Leaders

RISE Summit at Dixie Convention Center

The RISE Summit took place at the Dixie Convention Center Thursday, with more than 500 local business leaders and owners gathering for a day of ideas and inspiration.

Popular workshop speaker Greg Gray was the master of ceremonies for the event, which featured speakers, break-out workshops and motivational classes.

There were also dozens of booths with business ideas and aides in the hallways of the convention center.

One of the highlights was a panel featuring the areas top mayors -- St. George's Michele Randall, Washijngton's Kress Staheli, Hurricane's Nanette Billings, Santa Clara's Rick Rosenberg and Ivins' Chris Hart.

Two of the more popular speakers were Macrae Heppler, who presents an informative video about big events and construction in Southern Utah every two weeks, plus motivational speaker Justin Prince.

RISE Summit's agenda:

8:00 AM - Welcome
Shawn Christensen
President & CEO | St George Area Chamber of Commerce

8:10 AM - RISE Connect Emcee
Greg Gray 
Speaker & Author | GregGray.com

8:20 AM - Connecting with your Ideal Client
Ben Lindquist 
General Manager | Canyon Media Group

8:45 AM - Resiliency Through Portfolio Diversification
Paul Terry 
President & CEO | Cedar Band Corporation

9:05 AM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

9:20 AM - MASTERCLASS SESSION I

Sunbrook A - Wake Me When It’s Over - Why so many presentations fail to connect and how you can avoid those mistakes
Greg Gray
Speaker & Author | GregGray.com

Sunbrook B - Connecting When You Need It Most - Navigating the highs and lows of entrepreneurship
Jon Cole 
Serial Entrepreneur & Leader | UV360, Utah Mobile Advertising

Sunbrook C - Connecting Through Social Media - Building your personal brand through the right content
Macrae Heppler 
Social Content Guru & Managing Partner | Eagle Gate Title

10:10 AM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

10:20 AM - MASTERCLASS SESSION II

Sunbrook A - Connecting with Community
Brad Buhanan
Director of Community Engagement | Tech Ridge Development

Sunbrook B - Connecting with Economic Development
Darren Prince
Executive Director | Washington County Economic Development

Sunbrook C - Connecting with AI - Using artificial intelligence to efficiently build your business
Clint Reid
Founder & CEO | Zonos

11:50 AM - MAYOR'S PANEL - Connecting through Civic Engagement

Moderator
Shonie Christensen
Entreprenuer | The Shonie Insurance Group, SGACC Board Chair

Panelists:
Mayor Michele Randall | St. George City

Mayor Kress Staheli | Washington City

Mayor Nanette Billings | Hurricane City

Mayor Chris Hart | Ivins City

Mayor Rick Rosenberg | Santa Clara City

12:20 PM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

12:35 PM - Connecting with People - Mastering the Art of Influence
Brad Harker
Growth Coach, Author & Entrepreneur | BradHarker.com

1:05 PM - Connecting with Tourism
Brittany McMichael
Executive Director | Greater Zion


1:25 PM - Connecting with Yourself - Go From Who You Are Now To Who You Were Born To Become
Justin Prince 
Family Man, Entrepreneur, Speaker & Author | IamJustinPrince.com

1:55 PM - Closing Remarks
Shonie Christensen 
Entreprenuer | The Shonie Insurance Group, SGACC Board Chair

 

RISE Summit In St. George Utah

Pictures From Aug.31 RISE Summit
