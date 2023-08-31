The RISE Summit took place at the Dixie Convention Center Thursday, with more than 500 local business leaders and owners gathering for a day of ideas and inspiration.

Popular workshop speaker Greg Gray was the master of ceremonies for the event, which featured speakers, break-out workshops and motivational classes.

There were also dozens of booths with business ideas and aides in the hallways of the convention center.

One of the highlights was a panel featuring the areas top mayors -- St. George's Michele Randall, Washijngton's Kress Staheli, Hurricane's Nanette Billings, Santa Clara's Rick Rosenberg and Ivins' Chris Hart.

Two of the more popular speakers were Macrae Heppler, who presents an informative video about big events and construction in Southern Utah every two weeks, plus motivational speaker Justin Prince.

RISE Summit's agenda:

8:00 AM - Welcome

Shawn Christensen

President & CEO | St George Area Chamber of Commerce

8:10 AM - RISE Connect Emcee

Greg Gray

Speaker & Author | GregGray.com



8:20 AM - Connecting with your Ideal Client

Ben Lindquist

General Manager | Canyon Media Group



8:45 AM - Resiliency Through Portfolio Diversification

Paul Terry

President & CEO | Cedar Band Corporation

9:05 AM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

9:20 AM - MASTERCLASS SESSION I

Sunbrook A - Wake Me When It’s Over - Why so many presentations fail to connect and how you can avoid those mistakes

Greg Gray

Speaker & Author | GregGray.com

Sunbrook B - Connecting When You Need It Most - Navigating the highs and lows of entrepreneurship

Jon Cole

Serial Entrepreneur & Leader | UV360, Utah Mobile Advertising

Sunbrook C - Connecting Through Social Media - Building your personal brand through the right content

Macrae Heppler

Social Content Guru & Managing Partner | Eagle Gate Title

10:10 AM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

10:20 AM - MASTERCLASS SESSION II

Sunbrook A - Connecting with Community

Brad Buhanan

Director of Community Engagement | Tech Ridge Development

Sunbrook B - Connecting with Economic Development

Darren Prince

Executive Director | Washington County Economic Development

Sunbrook C - Connecting with AI - Using artificial intelligence to efficiently build your business

Clint Reid

Founder & CEO | Zonos

11:50 AM - MAYOR'S PANEL - Connecting through Civic Engagement

Moderator

Shonie Christensen

Entreprenuer | The Shonie Insurance Group, SGACC Board Chair



Panelists:

Mayor Michele Randall | St. George City

Mayor Kress Staheli | Washington City

Mayor Nanette Billings | Hurricane City

Mayor Chris Hart | Ivins City

Mayor Rick Rosenberg | Santa Clara City



12:20 PM - Break | Networking | Exhibitor Booths

12:35 PM - Connecting with People - Mastering the Art of Influence

Brad Harker

Growth Coach, Author & Entrepreneur | BradHarker.com

1:05 PM - Connecting with Tourism

Brittany McMichael

Executive Director | Greater Zion



1:25 PM - Connecting with Yourself - Go From Who You Are Now To Who You Were Born To Become

Justin Prince

Family Man, Entrepreneur, Speaker & Author | IamJustinPrince.com

1:55 PM - Closing Remarks

Shonie Christensen

Entreprenuer | The Shonie Insurance Group, SGACC Board Chair