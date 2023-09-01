Southern Utah is expecting a weekend of heavy rain and thunderstorms, the Salt Lake City National Weather Service said.

Late Thursday evening, thunderstorms and heavy rain pelted Southern Utah residents and this weather is expected to last through Saturday Sept. 2. The Flash Flood Threat is moderate but there are a few areas people should be wary of or watch heavily.

Slot Canyons

Normally Dry Washes

Areas near recent burn scars

Saint George has a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the day and a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms throughout the day. Leave your metal poles at home. Tonight, there is a 90 percent chance of heavy rain throughout the area.

Cedar City is under “Hazardous Weather Conditions” and Flood Watch until Sunday Sept. 3.

Zion National Park/Springdale are also under the same conditions. If you were planning a hike this weekend you may need to reschedule.

Monitor the NOAA Weather Radio, or your favorite news source for vital weather related information.

If flooding occurs, get to higher ground . Get out of areas subject to flooding. This includes dips, low spots, drainage ditches, canyons, washes etc.

Avoid areas already flooded, especially if the water is flowing fast. Do not attempt to cross flowing streams. Turn Around Don't Drown™

Road beds may be washed out under flood waters. NEVER drive through flooded roadways - you do not know the condition of the road under the water. Turn Around Don't Drown™

Do not camp or park your vehicle along streams and washes, particularly during threatening conditions. Move to higher ground if heavy rain or rising water occurs. Creeks and streams can rise very rapidly during heavy rainfall.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

If you must evacuate your home, secure your home and if possible, turn off utilities at the main switches or valves if instructed to do so. Disconnect electrical appliances. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.

Do not walk through moving water. Six inches of moving water can make you fall . If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely. You and the vehicle can be quickly swept away.

Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling.

A foot of water will float many vehicles.



Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV’s) and pick-ups.

Play it smart, play it safe. Whether driving or walking, any time you come to a flooded road, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!