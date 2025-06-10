A pregnant moose was hit and killed on State Route 224, according to the nonprofit Save People Save Wildlife.

The group says the incident adds to a growing toll from 2025, with 48 large animals - including three moose, four elk, and 40 deer - struck and killed along that same highway so far this year.

Read More Here: These Utah Animals Will Kill You (How To Avoid That)

In fact, Utah is one of the highest states in "roadkill" count per highway mile, with the majority of the dead animals being mule deer.

But the Beehive State is working hard to change that.

Utah is among the country's leaders in trying to prevent large animals from being killed in traffic collisions. In 1975, Utah became the first state to put in a wildlife crossing when one was installed near Beaver on I-15.

Now there are animal crossings around the state and wildlife officials say the campaign is extremely successful. Animals choose to use (rather than turn around or cross the road instead) the crossings at a better than 90 percent average.

Crossings can be slightly raised bridges along a stream’s corridor, wider culverts or even overpass crossings.

However, if the crossing is too long, many animals will reject the it.

In Southern Utah, culverts (or tunnels) have been built to help desert tortoises cross roadway's safely and the tortoises overwhelmingly prefer the underground tunnels.

But even with all the added emphasis and effort, large animals are still being killed in high numbers in the Beehive State.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources created an app -- The Utah Roadkill Reporter app -- to try and get a handle on just how many animals were being killed on Utah roads.

Within the first year of the app's release, thousands of animal strikes (and deaths) were reported. The DWR estimates as many as 10,000 animals are killed by cars and trucks every year on Utah roads.

Along with the aforementioned moose and the high deer count, these other animals were killed on Utah roads (as reported through the app):

American badger: 1

Bighorn sheep: 2

Black bear: 2

Black-billed magpie: 1

Bobcat: 1

Canyon treefrog: 1

Cougar: 8

Coyote: 5

Elk: 157

Northern raccoon: 17

Porcupine: 1

Pronghorn: 22

Red fox: 3

Snowshoe hare: 1

Turkey: 3