Utah State Parks Launch Life Jacket Loaner Program

As the relentless summer heat approaches, families across Southern Utah are gearing up to cool off at our incredible local reservoirs. To ensure everyone stays safe on the water this season, the Utah Department of Natural Resources, in partnership with Intermountain Children’s Health, has launched an invaluable statewide safety initiative: free life jacket loaner stations.

Safety First In Southern Utah

This life-saving program features self-serve stands stocked with U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets in various sizes, ranging from infants to adults. For Southern Utah recreators, these stations are now fully operational at our most popular local destinations, including Sand Hollow, Quail Creek, and Gunlock State Parks. Whether you are paddleboarding the red rock waters of Sand Hollow, kayaking at Quail Creek, or swimming near the falls at Gunlock, a properly fitted life jacket is now readily accessible right at the boat ramps and beaches free of charge.

Not Just Southern Utah Will Stay Safe

While our local parks are a major focus of the rollout, the program’s reach extends far beyond Washington County. In total, these safety stands are available across all 23 water-based Utah State Parks and several municipal partner locations statewide, deploying over 1,000 vests to protect swimmers and boaters.

Listen Here: USS Utah Submarine Commander Joins Southern U-Talk

The system operates on an honor code: simply borrow a vest for your day on the water and return it to the rack when you leave. Before you head out, you can check out the new online interactive map at recreation.utah.gov to easily locate a station and ensure a fun, safe weekend under the sun!