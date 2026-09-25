Unlocking Opportunities: Join Us at the Boost Conference!

Aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners will have a chance to learn directly from some of Southern Utah’s most successful founders during Utah Tech University’s upcoming Boost conference.

Event Details: What to Expect at Boost

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of the Holland Centennial Commons. Boost is hosted by Utah Tech’s Atwood Innovation Plaza and the Nucleus Institute and is open to both students and community members.

“The mentorship and networking available at this event are the kind of opportunities that can change the trajectory of a business. A single conversation with the right founder can save someone years of trial and error.” -Aaron Davis, executive director of Utah Tech’s Atwood Innovation Plaza

Learn from the Best: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

The morning session, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will feature presentations from several prominent business leaders, including Swig founder Nicole Robison, Zonos founder and CEO Clint Reid, Intergalactic CEO Brian McCann and Paparazzi co-founder Misty Kirby.

Get Personal: One-on-One Mentoring Opportunities

The focus then shifts from presentations to one-on-one guidance. From 1 to 3 p.m., more than 20 local founders will participate in mentoring sessions designed to give attendees practical advice on building, operating and growing a business.

Beyond the Event: Continued Support for Entrepreneurs

Davis said organizers also want entrepreneurs to know the support does not end when the conference does.

“We hope attendees leave Boost knowing the Atwood Innovation Plaza is here for them long after the event with the resources, mentors and space to keep building.” -Aaron Davis, executive director of Utah Tech’s Atwood Innovation Plaza

Building Networks: The Nucleus Institute Initiative

Boost is part of the Nucleus Institute’s broader effort to connect Utah entrepreneurs with expertise, capital and other resources through collaboration between academia, private industry and government.

A Hub for Innovation: The Atwood Innovation Plaza

Utah Tech’s Atwood Innovation Plaza serves as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and workforce development. While based on campus, the university says most of the plaza’s users come from the surrounding community, including entrepreneurs, small business owners, students and residents from Washington, Kane, Iron and Sevier counties.

Join Us for Free: Admission Details and Schedule

Admission to Boost is free. A full schedule and additional event information are available at nucleusutah.org/boost.