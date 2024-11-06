Salt Lake Express is lowering its fares from St. George to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to $30 until the end of the year.

In a news release on the Salt Lake Express website, the transportation service states it’s lowering prices to help families make it home to their families, or to get away from the big city.

The news release states, “In an economy that continues to battle high inflation and rising costs, Salt Lake Express is doing their part to lower consumer costs. One of the most popular routes that Salt Lake Express runs will be available at a lower cost of $30 during a promotional period. Beginning in November of 2024, fares costing only $30 will be available for most shuttles traveling to and from St. George and Las Vegas. This promotion will expire at the end of the year on 12/31/2024. No discount code is needed, just visit saltlakeexpress.com and the new discounted fares will be available.”

Many of the transportation lines are running new schedules to accommodate more people ahead of the holidays. They also need more drivers to make the new schedules work.

The news release states, “With the addition of new routes and schedules to better serve the entire Intermountain West along with the Pacific Northwest, Salt Lake Express has a need for more drivers. If you’re interested in driving for Salt Lake Express or their sister company, Northwestern Stage Lines and already have your CDL, visit saltlakeexpress.com/careers and apply today.”

This isn’t the only service to offer easier transportation in Southern Utah. Here’s what we published last week about the new bus service from St. George to Zion National Park.

New Bus Route to Zion to Ease Traffic Congestion and Parking Woes

The journey to Zion National Park is going to become much simpler for Southern Utahns as a new bus route is scheduled to begin service Nov. 1.

A news release from the City of St. George states the history behind the new route and how it benefits everyone looking for outdoor recreation in Zion.

The news release states, “A new public transit route connecting St. George to Zion National Park is set to launch. An opening event to mark the arrival of the new Zion Route is set for November 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Dixie Convention Center parking lot near the corner of 120 East and 1670 South. To celebrate, fares will be free for all passengers on Nov. 1.”

The usual fare to ride the bus to Zion National Park will cost residents $5 per one-way trip. A $100 unlimited monthly pass is also available.

The news release states, “Operated by the City of St. George through the region’s SunTran bus service, the 42-mile Zion Route will have stops in St. George, Washington, Hurricane, La Verkin, Virgin and Springdale. The new service aims to reduce traffic congestion while providing an affordable and convenient travel option. Buses will operate daily from 5:40 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.”

Cameron Cutler, the Director of Public Works for the City of St. George, says the bus route is a sustainable solution for both local commuters and park visitors.

St. George Mayor Michele Randall also commented on the convenience the route provides saying the service will help ease traffic on the roads.

The bus service became possible due to a large grant from the Utah Department of Transportation.

The news release states, “The project is supported by a $15 million grant from the Utah Department of Transportation and additional funds from Washington County’s sales tax. Initial investments include $3 million for five buses and $6 million for a new maintenance facility.”