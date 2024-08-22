"Cars just weren't made for this heat. In fact, cars aren't even tested in these extreme conditions."

That was what a relative of mine, an automotive professional (mechanic), told me a few weeks ago.

It got me to wondering ... Do companies test the cars we drive in conditions like we often experience here in Washington County?

The short answer is yes, and no.

Some companies do test their cars in extreme temperatures (Toyota says it tests vehicles in temperatures exceeding 120°F externally, with road temperatures reaching 167°F, and internal temperatures climbing to 176°F).

But most car companies admit testing their cars long-term in conditions like our summers (115-degree heat and extremely dry) is nearly impossible.

So, really, it's up to you to make sure your car is ready to make it through the extremeness that is our summer weather (and no, it's not over. It typically stays hot through September and even early October in the St. George area).

So here are some problems cars experience during the extreme heat, followed by some tips to help you along the way (source: zebra.com):

Battery damage: High temperatures can cause the electrolyte in your car's battery to evaporate more quickly, leading to reduced battery life and performance. It may also increase the risk of battery corrosion and even failure. Car batteries typically last between three to five years, but in southern regions the average can be closer to the lower end. Tire damage: Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to tire degradation, including dry rot, which weakens the rubber and reduces tire life. Tire pressures increases with higher temperatures. Overinflated tires can be more susceptible to blowouts in hot weather. Fluid evaporation: Extreme heat can cause various fluids in your car, such as engine oil, transmission fluid and coolant, to evaporate more rapidly. This can result in decreased lubrication and cooling efficiency, potentially leading to engine damage or overheating. Overheating: Higher temperatures can cause your engine to run hotter than usual, increasing the risk of overheating. This can lead to engine damage, warped cylinder heads and blown gaskets if not addressed promptly. A/C system strain: Your car's air conditioning system has to work harder in extreme heat to maintain a comfortable cabin temperature. This extra strain can lead to increased wear and tear on the A/C components and reduce its overall lifespan. Paint and interior damage: Prolonged exposure to intense sunlight and high temperatures can cause your car's paint to fade, peel, or crack. The interior can also suffer, with dashboard components, upholstery and trim materials deteriorating over time. Electrical system issues: Extreme heat can affect the performance and longevity of electrical components in your car, including sensors, wiring and electronic systems. Heat causes expansion which in turn creates separation that leads to compromised operation. This may result in various electrical problems, such as malfunctioning sensors or even electrical fires in extreme cases. Fuel system problems: High temperatures can cause fuel to evaporate more quickly, potentially leading to vapor lock, reduced fuel economy and engine performance issues.

TIPS:

Park in the shade or use a car cover to protect your vehicle from direct sunlight. If you live in a place that experiences extreme temperatures for prolonged periods of time, it’s worth having your battery load tested annually after it hits two years of age. Maintain proper tire pressure and inspect your tires regularly for signs of damage or wear. Ensure your cooling system (radiator, coolant, and fans) is in good working condition. Keep your car well-maintained with regular servicing, especially fluid checks and changes. Use sunshades or window tints to protect your interior from heat and UV damage. Be mindful of your A/C usage and have it serviced if it's not cooling efficiently.