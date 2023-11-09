Health officials across the nation are warning of a potential rise of a dangerous form of pneumonia. It’s called Legionnaires’ Disease.

This information comes from the Center for Disease Control.

The disease is contracted courtesy of a bacteria known as Legionella, which can spread in many ways, but mostly through water.

The report said, “After Legionella grows and multiplies in a building water system, water containing Legionella can spread in droplets small enough for people to breathe in. People can get Legionnaires’ disease or Pontiac fever when they breathe in small droplets of water in the air that contain the bacteria.”

Symptoms of Legionnaires Disease include fever, cough, chills, or muscle aches. If you feel like you’ve been exposed to the disease, the CDC recommends you contact your local health department, and be prepared with a list of how many nights you spent away from home in the past 14 days.

Similar to Covid-19, most people who are diagnosed with the disease don’t get too sick unless they meet a set of prior medical issues.

People 50 years or older

Current or former smokers

Anyone with chronic lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or emphysema

People with weak immune systems

People who consume drugs that weaken the immune system like the kind you take following a transplant operation or chemotherapy

Cancer patients

Those who have underlying illnesses such as diabetes, kidney failure, or liver failure.

Legionella can also grow in many different kinds of water-based environments around your home. Things like showerheads and sink faucets, hot tubs, hot water tanks and heaters, and even decorative fountains and water features.

The number of cases in Utah is still being researched for 2023, but it’s always important to stay informed for any kind of situation.