Search for Missing St. George Man Ends in Tragedy

The search for a missing man in St. George ended in tragedy after Eliot D. Hill, 61, was found dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a Silver Alert informing the public about the missing man on August 29. He was last seen the day prior leaving the St. George Recreation Center.

Hill didn’t have his medication which was required to help his medical condition, leading to the frantic search by friends and family.

Unfortunately, police located hill after hearing about a person down in a St. George neighborhood on Wednesday. A statement from the St. George Police Department described sequence of events.

The statement said, “At approximately 2:00 pm, St. George Police officers were dispatched to the area of 1600 S. Black Ridge Dr. on a report of a person down. When officers arrived on scene they located a deceased male. That male was identified as Eliot D. Hill who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on August 29, 2024. This incident is still under investigation.

Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident.”

Public Information Officer Tiffany Mitchell told members of the press that investigators don’t believe foul play is involved.

So, this begs the question, what should you do if a loved one has been missing for a suspicious amount of time? First off, don’t feel like you have to wait to file a missing person’s report. There isn’t a specific amount of time that needs to pass for someone to be declared missing. It just depends on the situation at hand.

You can file a missing person’s report by contacting the local police. You can call them, head to the station, or file a report online. Don’t give up until the situation is resolved.

We here at KDXU would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Hill’s friends and families during this hard time.