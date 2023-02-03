A 14-year-old girl woke up to some unwanted visitors to her home this morning.

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the young woman called dispatch to report that there were strangers in her house. She was supposed to be home alone.

"We responded to the area and were able to apprehend one of the suspects," said St. George Police Department spokesman Tiffany Mitchell. "We've got one that we're continuing to look for."

Mitchell said the suspect is a Hispanic male wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Several schools in the area of the incident are on secure status, which means the school day will progress as usual, but the schools are locked and closed to any potential visitors.

The schools are Little Valley Elementary, Crimson View Elementary, South Mesa Elementary and George Washington Academy.

"They are all on secure status, which means all exterior doors are locked, but inside classes are going about normally," Mitchell said.

Mitchell also said they have not garnered a motive at this time as the one suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents have taken to social media with concern at the site of the Utah Highway Patrol helicopter circling the Little Valley area, which is assisting in the search for the suspect.

Mitchell said she urges all citizens to be on the lookout for anything suspicious in their neighborhoods and to notify police immediately if they believe they've witnessed anything out of the ordinary.

We will provide an update to this story as more information comes available.

* More from SGPD -- * At 11:49 all schools have been released from secure status. St. George Police are actively working a residential burglary in the area of 2800 E. and 1800 S. They are being assisted by Star9, a Department of Public Safety helicopter.