See ‘Reagan’ Free — Here’s How

The Washington County Republican Party will be hosting a private screening of the new movie, “Reagan”, starring Dennis Quaid. This screening is sponsored by Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson. The movie will take place at the Pineview Theater at 7 PM on September 6, 2024.

To be put on the list for tickets, please fill out the form at https://forms.gle/bbniUkfjSiqe9ZAC6. This is a limited seating event.

We appreciate Governor Cox and Lt Governor Henderson’s sponsorship of this event, and can’t wait to see the movie!

To see the trailer, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njLPMG8qZ5M.

From the "Reagan" movie website:

"From dusty small-town roots, to the glitter of Hollywood, and then on to commanding the world stage, REAGAN is a cinematic journey of overcoming the odds. Told through the voice of Viktor Petrovich, a former KGB agent whose life becomes inextricably linked with Ronald Reagan's when Reagan first caught the Soviets’ attention as an actor in Hollywood, this film offers a perspective as unique as it is captivating."

"Dennis Quaid brings to life a story that transcends the boundaries of a traditional biopic, offering a profound exploration of the enduring impact of the power of one man who overcame the odds, sustained by the love of a woman who supported him in his journey."

Reagan grew up in Simi Valley Cal., the current location of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, which features hundreds of artifacts from Reagan's lifetime and even features Air Force One and Marine Force One, the presidential jet and helicopter used by the former Commander-In-Chief.