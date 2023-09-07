The Dixie Spirit is alive and well in Southern Utah, and the Huntsman World Senior Games is hoping to tap into our willingness to lend a helping hand.

The Huntsman World Senior Games, the largest annual multi-sport event in the world for athletes over the age of 50, is extending an invitation to community members to volunteer for the upcoming 2023 Games.

The event, slated to run from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, relies heavily on the support of dedicated volunteers, and this year, there's an exciting incentive for those who step up to contribute.

All volunteers who register online will automatically be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of two Carbo Model X eBikes. Valued at over $2,700 each, these electric bikes offer an excellent way to explore and enjoy outdoor adventures in the St. George area.

To register as a volunteer for the Games, those interested should visit www.seniorgames.net/volunteer where they can easily search for areas of interest or days of availability.

"We deeply appreciate the vital role our volunteers play in making the Huntsman World Senior Games a success," remarked Kyle M Case, CEO of the Huntsman World Senior Games. "To express our gratitude, we're offering this special opportunity to win these amazing Carbo Model X eBikes. It's a small token of our appreciation for the incredible impact our volunteers have on the Games and our community."

But the perks don't stop there. In addition, all volunteers will also receive a complimentary mini-golf session and a $5 burger and fries combo from Big Shots Golf. Volunteers have the flexibility to redeem this offer anytime before December 31, 2023.

With a need for over 3,000 volunteers to pull off this extraordinary event, there's a wide array of shifts and roles to choose from. Whether passionate about sports, event coordination, or simply want to give back to the community, the Games has a volunteer opportunity.

Those ready to make a meaningful contribution, meet extraordinary people from all around the world, while having a chance to win a brand new eBike, are invited to register as a volunteer at www.seniorgames.net/volunteer.