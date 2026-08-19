What’s An Orange Energy Alert?

Urgent Call for Conservation: Orange Alert Issued

St. George residents are being asked to conserve electricity as extreme summer heat strains the region’s power system.

Peak Demand Hours: When to Cut Back on Electricity

The City of St. George issued an Orange Alert, calling on customers to reduce electricity use during the peak-demand period from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The request comes as high temperatures increase air conditioning use and push electricity demand higher across Washington County.

What an Orange Alert Means for Residents

An Orange Alert does not mean power will automatically be shut off. Instead, it is a call for voluntary conservation to reduce pressure on the electrical grid during the hottest and busiest part of the day.

Simple Ways to Reduce Electricity Usage

Residents can help by turning thermostats up a few degrees, avoiding unnecessary lighting and delaying the use of major appliances such as clothes dryers, dishwashers and ovens until later in the evening. Charging electric vehicles outside the peak period can also reduce demand. Even small changes can make a difference when thousands of households participate at the same time.

Understanding St. George's Energy Services

St. George operates its own municipal electric utility through St. George Energy Services, which provides electricity to customers within its service territory. The city uses alerts during periods when unusually high demand or other conditions put additional pressure on the electrical system.

Stay Informed: How to Monitor Alerts and Conserve

With Southern Utah still dealing with intense August heat, residents are encouraged to pay attention to additional city alerts and continue looking for ways to conserve during peak afternoon hours. The Orange Alert means use less electricity when demand is highest to help keep the system reliable for everyone.