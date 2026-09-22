Pride in the Park Returns to St. George

Celebrate Pride in Southern Utah This Weekend!

Southern Utah’s largest LGBTQ+ Pride festival returns to St. George this weekend, bringing live music, food trucks, vendors and community activities to JC Snow Park.

Event Details: Your Guide to Pride in the Park

Pride in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at JC Snow Park in St. George. Pride of Southern Utah describes the festival as a free, all-ages event, with singer-songwriter Lyndy Butler and The Moonflowers set to headline. Local dancers, poets, musicians and other performers are also scheduled throughout the day.

Get Your Free Ticket: How to Attend the Festival

While admission is free, there is one change this year: organizers are asking everyone attending to reserve a free ticket in advance. Pride of Southern Utah says the registration will help the nonprofit track attendance, measure the event’s growth and provide data when applying for future grants.

Safety First: Enhanced Security Measures

Organizers are also emphasizing security. Everyone entering the festival will go through a bag check and metal detector, and weapons — including both open and concealed firearms — will not be allowed inside. Gold Cross medics are expected to be on site throughout the event.

Accessible Parking and Local Vendor Highlights

Parking will be available in nearby community lots, with drop-off access provided at the festival entrance for people with disabilities or mobility limitations. Food trucks and tents will operate throughout the day, along with booths featuring local artists, businesses and community organizations.

A Month of Pride: Explore Southern Utah’s Events

Saturday’s festival is part of a larger series of Southern Utah Pride events taking place throughout September.

Join the Fun: Dragalicious Fundraiser and After Party

On Friday, Sept. 25, the annual Dragalicious fundraiser returns to the Dixie Convention Center, with an 18-and-older show at 5:30 p.m. and a separate 21-and-older performance at 9 p.m.

Following Pride in the Park, a 21-and-older Pride After Party will run from 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday at the Dixie Convention Center. Equality Utah is also hosting a skating event Sunday afternoon.

About Pride of Southern Utah: Building Community Connections

Pride of Southern Utah is a St. George-based nonprofit that organizes events and outreach aimed at building community and connection for LGBTQ+ residents and supporters throughout the region.