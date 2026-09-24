Here’s Where Utah Ranks for Measles Cases in the US, World This Year

Utah's Measles Crisis: A Closer Look

Utah has emerged as one of the nation’s biggest measles trouble spots in 2026, with hundreds of cases and vaccination rates well below the level health officials say is needed to prevent outbreaks.

Analyzing the Data: Utah's Ranking in Measles Risk

A new analysis from Action Network ranks Utah first in the country for its relative measles risk, combining confirmed 2026 cases with kindergarten MMR vaccination rates. Utah had 527 confirmed cases this year in the data used for the study and an estimated 87.2% kindergarten MMR vaccination rate.

Vaccination Rates: The Key to Community Immunity

That vaccination rate appears to be a major part of the problem. The CDC says communities generally need measles vaccination coverage above 95% to provide strong community immunity. Nationally, kindergarten MMR coverage has dropped from 95.2% in the 2019-20 school year to 92.4% in 2025-26. Utah is even lower.

Understanding Exemptions: The Impact on Vaccination Rates

Utah health officials report that about 12% of in-person kindergarten students during the 2025-26 school year either had an MMR exemption or lacked documentation showing they were vaccinated. Utah allows medical, religious and personal exemptions from school vaccination requirements.

Geographical Concentration: Where Outbreaks Are Hitting Hardest

Geography also matters. Utah’s outbreak has been particularly concentrated in parts of the state. State data show Southwest Utah has recorded 267 cases during the 2025-26 outbreak, while Central Utah and the TriCounty health district have also seen unusually high case rates.

“Measles is a very contagious airborne disease. If you have symptoms, please call ahead before going to a clinic or hospital so they can take precautions. You don’t want to expose vulnerable people who might have serious complications if they get infected.” -Dr. David Blodgett, SW Utah Dept. of Health

Interpreting the Statistics: Cases Per 100,000 Residents

Action Network’s ranking does require some perspective. Its “cases per 100,000” figure uses each state’s kindergarten population as the denominator rather than the state’s overall population. That makes it a comparative risk index, not Utah’s actual population-wide measles infection rate. Utah’s state dashboard puts the overall outbreak rate at roughly 21 cases per 100,000 residents.

A Call to Action: Protecting Utah's Children

The United States is also part of a larger international problem. Worldwide, only about 84% of children received a first measles vaccine dose in 2025 and 77% received two doses—both well below the 95% threshold associated with preventing outbreaks. Fifty-seven countries reported large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2025.

Listen Here: Dr. Blodgett Talks Why the Measles Outbreak is So Active in Utah

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said millions of children remain unprotected because of factors including conflict, displacement and poverty, adding, “We must reach every child, and we must rebuild trust where it is fraying.”

Gaps in Vaccination

In Utah, the numbers illustrate how quickly measles can exploit gaps in vaccination coverage. With one of the nation’s largest outbreaks and kindergarten vaccination levels well below the 95% benchmark, public health officials continue urging Utahns to make sure they are protected.