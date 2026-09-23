Utah Tech President Shane Smeed Gives State of the University Address

Emphasizing Hands-On Learning at Utah Tech

Utah Tech University President Shane B. Smeed used his inaugural State of the University Address Wednesday to highlight the university’s emphasis on hands-on learning, academic growth, and community partnerships.

The Polytechnic Model: Bridging Education and Careers

Speaking on campus in St. George, Smeed said Utah Tech’s polytechnic model is designed to give students practical experience they can carry directly into their careers.

“As a polytechnic institution, Utah Tech University gives students the opportunity to learn by doing, turn ideas into action and gain the experience and skills they need to make a difference,” Smeed said.

Innovative Partnerships Enhance Student Experience

That approach can take many forms. Music students have partnered with the Center for the Arts at Kayenta for an immersive performance in Snow Canyon State Park, while accounting students have helped the City of Hildale with municipal records. Education majors have studied in Thailand, exercise science students have conducted strength assessments on local athletes, and students in Utah Tech’s Mock Trial program have worked alongside judges and attorneys.

Expanding Academic Opportunities for Future Leaders

Smeed also pointed to continued academic expansion. Since becoming president May 1, 2025, Utah Tech has added 28 academic programs, including new graduate offerings in artificial intelligence and genomics, along with programs in cybersecurity, biotechnology, law enforcement, digital marketing and other fields. Utah Tech’s own catalog continues to describe active and applied learning as a central part of the university’s academic identity.

“What makes this university truly special is our students,” Smeed said. “They are talented, driven and willing to chart their own paths.”

Beyond Academics: Community Engagement and Support

The university has also expanded its reach beyond the classroom. Smeed said Atwood Innovation Plaza provided nearly 2,700 business consultations over the past year, supported hundreds of patent and trademark applications and helped launch 181 new businesses. More than 8,000 K-12 students also participated in STEM programming through the plaza.

Fostering Student Involvement and Service

Student involvement remains another major focus. Utah Tech hosted nearly 1,200 activities during the past year, while more than 1,000 incoming Trailblazers participated in community service projects during the first week of the fall semester.

Smeed said the university’s role should extend well beyond campus.

“I believe that Utah Tech University must be a community asset — not simply an institution that exists within this region,” he said.

Looking ahead, Smeed highlighted Utah Tech’s “Uniting Trailblazers: Strategic Plan 2030,” centered on academic excellence, student success, faculty and staff development, and community engagement. The university says the plan will guide its priorities over the next several years.