United Airlines Flights from St. George to Chicago Begin This Weekend

Southern Utah travelers have a massive new reason to celebrate. Starting this weekend, St. George Regional Airport (SGU) is officially launching highly anticipated, nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD).

Now Boarding: Chicago!

Operated by United Airlines, the new seasonal route will connect St. George directly to one of the most vital commercial and international travel hubs in the world. The flight will run weekly on Saturdays, utilizing an efficient Embraer 175 regional jet. For local vacationers and business professionals alike, this three-and-a-half-hour flight eliminates the headache of standard connecting layovers in Denver or Salt Lake City, opening up a seamless pipeline to the Midwest and beyond.

Essential Travel Planning Info

While the new route brings incredible convenience, local passengers need to keep an important scheduling note in mind for their summer travel planning. As part of SGU's ongoing multi-million dollar Taxiway Rehabilitation project, the airport's primary runway will be completely closed for five days, from July 28 through August 1, 2026.

Closure Dates

During this brief window in late July and early August, crews will be replacing degraded asphalt on the vital A2 connecting taxiway. No commercial flights will be arriving or departing SGU during those five days, so be sure to book your new Chicago weekend getaways around this temporary closure.

Read More: More Details on SGU Runway Closure

Between the upcoming runway upgrade, the near-completion of SGU’s new 80-foot air traffic control tower, and a direct link to the Windy City, Southern Utah aviation is reaching incredible new heights!