We're learning more about Tuesday’s violent police standoff in St. George, this time from a woman who lived on the same property where the suspect opened fire on officers.

Madison McMillin, a tenant in a casita owned by shooter Benjamin Hansen, says she lost everything in the fire that followed the shooting.

She told 2News that earlier in the day, the 41-year-old Hansen, her landlord, told her he accidentally fired a gun into her room and asked to look for the bullet hole.

McMillin says the situation took a disturbing turn later when she found the bullet hole and confronted Hansen. He was what McMillin termed as "very suicidal."

She says she later heard shouting between Hansen and his wife, followed by a gunshot. Fearing for her safety, McMillin grabbed her dog, left the home, and called 911.

Hansen admitted in a post-incident interview that he fired more than 150 rounds at police before being taken into custody. He remains in jail as the investigation continues.

He has been arrested on charges including four counts of second-degree felony aggravated attempted murder.

Additional charges recommended by police include:

Felony discharge of a firearm (third-degree felony)

Domestic violence criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor)

Possession of a dangerous weapon with criminal intent (class A misdemeanor)

Carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence (class B misdemeanor)

According to police, the incident began just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the Little Valley area of St. George.

The woman told authorities that Hansen had recently relapsed after six years of sobriety and had been drinking heavily.

She said he had not slept in several days, and their fights had become more frequent. Hansen eventually emerged from his burning house and was tased and taken into custody by police.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval