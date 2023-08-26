Should School Start AFTER Labor Day in Southern Utah?

Should School Start AFTER Labor Day in Southern Utah?

For many students in Southern Utah, Labor Day is a breath of fresh air from the chaos that comes at the beginning of the school year. However, ever since I was a wee lad, I’ve always wondered why school in Southern Utah started before Labor Day, rather than after. Don’t get me wrong, I always LOVED Labor Day (especially because it’s so close to my birthday), but a good chunk of schools in Utah will have their first week of school and then BAM…Labor Day. It’s a question that I would hear a lot of during college. I remember having professors who were frustrated with the schedule because whenever they would give syllabuses out, the students would immediately forget it because of Labor Day. Some of my professors would avoid giving info-heavy lectures until after Labor Day for that exact same reason. If schools throughout Utah were to start classes after Labor Day, the missing days of the calendar would go toward the end of the year, classes ending at the beginning of June rather than the end of May. This would work WONDERS in Southern Utah. Why? Because the weather would cool down before kids got onto school buses with less-than-ideal air conditioning. Recess would become far more enjoyable in the beginning of the year. P.E. wouldn’t be a heat-stroke-ridden nightmare like it was when I was a kid, and more kids will want to stay active throughout the school year. One of the hottest months in Southern Utah is August, and I can’t tell you how many times I saw kids get sent home due to heat stroke at the beginning of school. This is absolutely a first-world problem at its finest, but a change like that may be just the thing for such an arid place like Southern Utah.

For many students in Southern Utah, Labor Day is a breath of fresh air from the chaos that comes at the beginning of the school year.

However, since I was a wee lad, I’ve always wondered why school in Southern Utah started before Labor Day, rather than after.

Don’t get me wrong, I always LOVED Labor Day (especially because it’s so close to my birthday), but a good chunk of schools in Utah will have their first week of school and then BAM…Labor Day.

It’s a question that I would hear a lot about during college. I remember having professors who were frustrated with the schedule because whenever they would give syllabuses out, the students would immediately forget it because of Labor Day.

Some of my professors would avoid giving info-heavy lectures until after Labor Day for that exact same reason.

If schools throughout Utah were to start classes after Labor Day, the missing days of the calendar would go toward the end of the year, classes ending at the beginning of June rather than the end of May.

This would work WONDERS in Southern Utah. Why? Because the weather would cool down before kids got onto school buses with less-than-ideal air conditioning.

Recess would become far more enjoyable in the beginning of the year.

P.E. wouldn’t be a heat-stroke-ridden nightmare like it was when I was a kid, and more kids will want to stay physically active throughout the school year.

One of the hottest months in Southern Utah is August, and I can’t tell you how many times I saw kids get sent home due to heat stroke at the beginning of school.

This is absolutely a first-world problem at its finest, but a change like that may be just the thing for such an arid place like Southern Utah.

 

5 Things You Should Never Leave in Your Car on a Hot Day

The temperatures are rocketing into the triple digits this week in Sioux Falls and air conditioning will be our best friend. If you're lucky enough to grab one of the few shady spots a parking lot has to offer, you're having a great day. If your vehicle is out in the sun all day when temps hit 102, there are some things you don't want to leave in your car.

We've all been there. Has your kid ever left a half-full chocolate milk in the backseat? Speaking from experience that car needs some Glade and perhaps a priest.

Here are a few others I have learned from personal experience - well, 4 out of the 5.


Filed Under: back to school, cedar city, Hurricane, iron county, labor day, labor day weekend, southern utah, St. George, utah, Washington City, washington county, washington county school district
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5