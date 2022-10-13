Smith’s Food Owner Reportedly in Merger Talks

(Cincinnati, Ohio) --The Kroger Company, which owns Smith's Food and Drug and other major grocery chains throughout the Intermountain West is reportedly in merger talks with Albertstons, which also owns Safeway. Bloomberg News reports their agreement could be reached this week, but no final decisions have been made yet. Kroger shares fell by two-percent on the news. Shares of Albertsons were briefly halted Thursday morning after the news that a deal may be reached as soon as Friday morning.