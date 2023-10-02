New Smith’s Store Breaking Ground Tuesday In St. George

Folks off Exit 2 in St. George have been hoping and wishing a grocery store near them would be coming soon.

The hopes are becoming reality as Smith’s Food & Drug will construct a new Smith’s Marketplace store at Pioneer Road and Bluegrass Way in St. George.

A ground breaking at the site will be held on Oct. 3, with executives from Smith’s and officials from St. George City at 12:30 p.m. at the site.

The 123,000 square foot multi-department store will offer complete grocery store offerings and services including sushi and Starbucks Coffee cafe, fresh made to order salads and sandwiches, hot/cold chicken, fresh seafood, Boar’s Head Meats and Murray’s Cheese.

Additionally, the new store will have a floral department, apparel, household goods, drive through pharmacy, online grocery Pick Up, and on-site Smith’s Fuel Center.

Unique to the $31 million St. George Marketplace store will be a cordoned off parking section and golf cart path exclusively designed to accommodate golf carts from the nearby SunRiver Community.

When completed in the Fall of 2024, Smith’s anticipates hiring 230 employees.

As part of the company’s ongoing effort to moderate energy use, the new store will have the latest energy efficient technologies in overhead lighting and cooling.

Today’s announcement is one more example of the investment Smith’s is making in St. George. Since 1989, the retailer has invested $76 million to build and renovate three stores in St. George and Cedar City, demonstrating the commitment of Smith’s to improve the customer experience and increase access to fresh foods across Southern Utah.

For more information visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com