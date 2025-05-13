It's going to be hard to beat the best.

A new hospital is coming to Hurricane (announced last week by Mayor Nanette Billings), but the new healthcare center will not be an Intermountain Health facility.

Are the Intermountain Health officials worried?

It doesn't seem like it.

Intermountain Health's St. George Regional Hospital was recently named the top hospital among the 394 "large community hospitals" in America for 2025 by Premier, Inc., a technology-based American hospital consultant company.

Premier used several data points to come by the results, including clinical outcomes, extended outcomes, operational efficiency, financial health and patient experience.

Clinical outcomes: Includes Inpatient Mortality Index, Complications Index and HAI Index,

Extended outcomes: Includes 30-Day Mortality Rate and 30-Day Hosp-Wide Readmission Rate

Operational efficiency: Includes Average Length of Stay and Inpatient Expense per Discharge

Financial health: Means Operating Profit Margin

Patient experience: Means HCAHPS Top-Box (%) (patient poll/review feedback)

St. George Regional; was in the "Large community hospitals," category, which includes hospitals with 225 or more acute care beds in service (not classified as a teaching hospital).

This category included McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden and St. Mark's in Salt Lake City.

Intermountain Health hospitals had three hospitals ranked number one in their categories with the inclusions of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, (Major teaching hospital category) and Intermountain Health Layton Hospital, (small community hospital) in Layton, Utah.

"It’s because of the incredible work and dedication of our caregivers and the high-quality care they provide,” said Rob Allen, president of Intermountain Health. “This recognition is especially gratifying because it shows that we are delivering on our vision to be a model health system.”

The study found that if all the nation’s hospitals operated as these facilities ranked among the Top 100 hospitals, 331,000 additional lives would be saved, there would be 611,000 fewer patient complications, and $15 billion in-patient costs could be saved.

The annual Premier / Fortune Top 100 Hospitals list is broken down into multiple categories with 40 being for teaching hospitals, and the remaining 60 slots for community hospitals.

Other Intermountain Health hospitals making this year’s Top 100 list are:

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy

Intermountain American Fork Hospital

Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital

Intermountain Riverton Hospital

