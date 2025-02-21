Southern Utah Hospital Among Best In Nation For Heart Care

When it comes to heart health, there is no need top go anywhere else except St. George.

Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital has been ranked one of the nation’s top 50 heart hospitals in the nation for 2025, according to a new national study of heart hospitals in America.

The study by Premier, a health care improvement company that has been studying and ranking America’s best cardiovascular hospitals since 1998, uses publicly available data to annually assess performance indicators including patient experience, inpatient mortality and complications, 30-day mortality and readmissions, and average length of stay and cost per case.

In the 2025 study, Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital ranked fourth in the nation for community hospitals.

If hospitals around the country had similar metrics to those that made the Top 50 list – including those at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital – it could mean 14,000 fewer deaths, 28,600 fewer bypass and angioplasty patients suffering complications, and save more than $1.5 billion for inpatient costs, according to the study.

Two other Intermountain Health hospitals were also ranked by Premier as Top 50 hospitals, including Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, which ranked third among hospitals with a cardiovascular residency program, and Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, which ranked first for hospitals without a cardiovascular residency program.

“Having three Intermountain Health hospitals on this list shows our systemwide focus on providing the very best cardiovascular care to patients throughout the communities that we serve,” said Blake Gardner, MD, senior medical director of heart and vascular program at Intermountain Health and interventional cardiologist at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital.

“Having these top-rated programs at hospitals across our state means patients don’t have to travel far to get the best heart care possible, including patients in St. George and Southwest Utah.”

Intermountain Health participates in pioneering heart research and is involved in several innovative clinical programs that improving cardiac health and heart care for patients.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

“Finding new ways to improve heart health is key to better outcomes for patients,” said Dr. Gardner.

“We’re always striving to help our patients by developing new treatments and participating in groundbreaking research to help them live the healthiest lives possible,” said Dr. Gardner. “I’m really proud to see the dedication of our cardiovascular caregivers being recognized on a national level.”

To see Premier’s full list of Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, click here.

