So. Utah Store Has Escaped The Chopping Block … For Now

JOANN is closing hundreds of stores.

But it looks like the JOANN FABRICS store in Southern Utah is safe ... for now.

A new list of stores that are closing is out, less than a month after the fabrics retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a year.

The craft store listed 530 "underperforming" stores in a recent court filing across more than 40 states that it plans to immediately begin closing.

When JOANN filed for bankruptcy protection in January, it originally wanted to keep all of its 800 stores open.

A spokesperson said "Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN."

Only three stores in Utah are closing -- Clinton, Salt Lake City (33rd South) and Tooele -- with the St. George store (actually in Washington City at 720 W. Telegraph, near Kohl's) safe for now, due to it being profitable.

There are currently 14 JOANN stores in the state of Utah with the two Southern Utah locations in Cedar City and Washington City.

Nationwide, JOANN currently has more than 800 stores, but more than half of them will be closing in the near future with the new announcement.

Even with the three stores closing in Utah, the Beehive State will still have 11 locations -- American Fork, Centerville, Draper, Logan, Orem, Riverdale, Spanish Fork, Taylorsville, Vernal and the aforementioned Cedar City and Washington City locations.

JOANN originally opened as a fabric and sewing supply store in Cleveland, Ohio, around the time of World War II.

By 1963, it had changed its name to Jo-Ann Fabrics and by the late 1960s, it was being publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.

Years of acquisitions and growth made JOANN one of the largest craft stores in the world and it was rebranded to its current JOANN name, also called Joann Fabrics and Crafts.

JOANN opened its Washington City store in April of 2012.

