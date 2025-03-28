A New Eclipse...but with Some Caveats

Residents across Utah are talking about a partial solar eclipse scheduled for Saturday; However, you may want to read the fine print before busting out those eclipse glasses.

According to NASA, the moon is expected to pass in front of the sun, covering up a portion of the celestial body and casting a shadow over parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

Before you think it, nobody on earth will be able to view a full eclipse. It’s only a partial eclipse across the board this time around.

Where to View the Eclipse

The eclipse will be visible through much of the Americas, western Europe, and parts of Africa. The moon will begin to cover the sun around 6:30 a.m. EST in the U.S.

Now you may be thinking, “What about MST?” Well...this is where you might be disappointed.

You may have noticed I said “much of the Americas” earlier in this article, and I imagine you probably know what I’m about to tell you.

We here in Utah don’t get to see the eclipse. It will mostly be visible on the East Coast with cities like Boston, New York City, and Philadelphia pulling the luckiest award for the week.

Hope for the Future?

“Does this mean we won’t see an eclipse in Utah anytime soon?” That’s probably what you sound like, but never fear, because NASA is reporting another partial eclipse for later in 2025, specifically sometime in September.

Whether or not the eclipse will be viewable in Utah remains to be seen, but It’s nice to roll the dice every now and again don’t you think?

Check out the full statement from NASA if you’d like to learn more about the upcoming partial eclipse.