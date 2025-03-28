The health department is something pretty much everyone takes for granted.

The organization, here in Southern Utah known as the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, prefers to work behind the scenes and is largely funded at the state and (in our case) five county level.

But the SWUPHD has some staggering numbers.

In 2023, SWUPHD administered or accounted for:

12,953 Immunizations

857 International travel consultations

1,033 TB (Tuberculosis) tests

290 Diabetes screenings

4,946 Total food service inspections and consultations

10,434 Food Handler Cards issued

8,022 Water samples analyzed (for swimming pools and drinking water facilities):

7,260 Total septic inspections and consultations

310 Pregnant women enrolled in WIC: 310

3,735 Clients enrolled in WIC

1,753 Telephone and clinic breastfeeding support

14 Community events:

54 Sponsored mobile dental clinic patient visits

195 Certified car seat installation checks: 195

836 Vaping and tobacco education reach

351 Quit-line referrals: 351

494 Children served by TOP Star (obesity prevention):

227 MRC (Medical Reserve Corps) registered volunteers: 227 (815 hours volunteered)

232 Sponsored emergency preparedness trainings & events: (with 5,540 participants)

1,380 Flu Shots Administered

600 Narcan kits distributed:

And 1,743 Reportable diseases investigated (57 different diseases):

Southern Utah's top 5 diseases are 1. Coronavirus: 3,351 ; 2. Influenza: 1,308; 3. STD/STI: 903; 4. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV); 5. Norovirus: 143

The SWUPHD serves the approximately 290,000 residents of Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties.

The Health Board consists of: Commissioner Jerry Taylor »Garfield County Commissioner Paul Cozzens »Iron County Commissioner Celeste Meyeres »Kane County, Scott Symond »Beaver County, Kenneth Snow »Washington County Commissioner Gil Almquist »Washington County Nick Reynolds »Garfield County, Jerica Bauer »Kane County, Commissioner Wade Hollingshead »Beaver County and Kent Peterson »Iron County.

The head of the SWUPHD is Dr. David Blodgett and you can catch him live on the Andy Griffin Show every month on the first Wednesday of the month (including Apr. 2).

