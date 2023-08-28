Welcome back to Southern Utah Community Theater Watch.

This article will be a general update for community theater productions from across the Southern Utah area.

I would like to also thank the many members of the community theater scene for the great feedback you’ve been giving me with these articles.

Now, let’s talk about what’s to come for community theater in Southern Utah for September 2023.

Currently Running

Hurricane Theatrical – Newsies

The folks at Hurricane Theatrical are currently running a production of Newsies with many a thirsty teen making the commute to Hurricane for their sustenance that is Jack Kelly.

All jokes aside, I saw Newsies a while back and wrote an in-depth look at the production. The energy felt in the theater was incredibly infectious, and I highly encourage anyone to go see it.

Hurricane Theatrical’s production of Newsies will close September 9. You can buy tickets here. You don’t want to miss it.

The Stage Door – Mean Girls Jr.

OK…I’m going to be straight with you, I’m not a Mean Girls kind of guy, but the thought of seeing younger folks reciting lines from the film sounds AMAZING.

That’s exactly what The Stage Door is doing until August 30, which means you don’t have much time to go out and see it.

If you can, go out and support these young’ns as they put themselves out there on stage for the big bad world to see (I say as I wiggle around a cane like an old man).

Coming in September

St. George Musical Theater – 42nd Street

SGMT is back with another classic musical in the form of 42nd Street.

Here’s another confession from a self-proclaimed musical theater lover. I’ve never seen 42nd Street. There are quite a few classic musicals I’ve never seen, but I don’t realize it until I see the name.

That being said, 42nd street IS an all-time classic in the musical theater realm, so even if I haven’t seen it, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying your favorites.

SGMT’s production of 42nd Street opens September 14. You can buy tickets here.

The Stage Door – Monty Python’s Spamalot

Spamalot is one of those shows that I refer to as “The Forbidden Fruit.” Shows that are just edgy enough to warrant a “ugh” response from many Southern Utah residents.

Allow me to add my two cents to the matter. I’M SO EXCITED FOR SPAMALOT!

The cast for The Stage Door’s production of Spamalot are some of the funniest people that I know. I honestly cannot wait to see what they bring to this classic musical adaptation of one of the most beloved comedies of all time.

The Stage Door’s Production of Spamalot opens September 28, and you can buy tickets here.

Expect an article on Spamalot when the show premieres!