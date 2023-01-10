Southern Utah Domestic Violence: Get help now. While you still can.
The Haight family from Enoch, Utah is believed to have been murdered by the husband/father of the family before he committed suicide in the first week of the new year. The Haight Family will be laid to rest this Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight’s five children will be held Friday, Jan. 13th in La Verkin, UT.
DOVE Center is dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy and counseling for survivors of domestic abuse, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking, and stalking in Southern Utah. https://dovecenter.org/
Canyon Creek Services Cedar City, UT their slogan is, Communities Free of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. There is counseling, prevention training, help for survivors and opportunities to volunteer. https://canyoncreekservices.org/
Here is a great list of Washington County licensed domestic abuse treatment providers https://washingtoncity.org/downloads/court/domesticviolencereferral.pdf
The list of help is long, the decision and power are yours. Find the strength to make a call and change your life for the better. It will be better. Let others help.