Too many tragedies hitting too close to home lately. In Piute County, Utah a 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated murder after a 16-year-old girl was found shot to death near a dirt road in southern Utah. It is believed that they were dating.

180135142 lofilolo loading...

The Haight family from Enoch, Utah is believed to have been murdered by the husband/father of the family before he committed suicide in the first week of the new year. The Haight Family will be laid to rest this Friday. Enoch officials announced Monday afternoon that services for Tausha Haight, her mother Gail Earl, and Haight’s five children will be held Friday, Jan. 13th in La Verkin, UT.

Child Abuse Richard Nelson loading...

This tragedy has sparked a new discussion about domestic violence and suicide. If you are in a scary situation, please get help. But where do you even start? If you or someone you know need help, share this article. Below is a large list of ways you can get help and locate the services and people that can help. Make a call, press charges, get out. There is an army of people ready to help. ♥

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Hours: 24/7. Languages: English, Spanish and 200+ through interpretation service Learn more

Tinnakorn Jorruang Tinnakorn Jorruang loading...

Local assistance:

The Dove Center St George, UT. I have worked on the fundraising for the Dove Center and there are some amazing people in this community that work hard to make it a little easier to get out of some horrible situations.

DOVE Center is dedicated to providing shelter, advocacy and counseling for survivors of domestic abuse, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, sex trafficking, and stalking in Southern Utah. https://dovecenter.org/ Canyon Creek Services Cedar City, UT their slogan is, Communities Free of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. There is counseling, prevention training, help for survivors and opportunities to volunteer. https://canyoncreekservices.org/ Here is a great list of Washington County licensed domestic abuse treatment providers https://washingtoncity.org/downloads/court/domesticviolencereferral.pdf The list of help is long, the decision and power are yours. Find the strength to make a call and change your life for the better. It will be better. Let others help.