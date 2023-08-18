Southern Utah Heritage Choir Begins 30th Year Of Joy

The Southern Utah Heritage Choir, formed in 1994, is gearing up to mark its remarkable 30th season with a captivating concert series. Over the years, the choir has garnered international acclaim, inspiring audiences across continents with its soul-stirring performances. This upcoming season promises to be a testament to their musical legacy and dedication to artistic excellence.

The Choir’s 2023-24 concert season will commence at the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on the Utah Tech University campus. On Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., the choir will present "The Hits of Broadway," featuring the Grammy-nominated and Tony-award winning soprano, Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller. Audiences can anticipate an enchanting evening filled with beloved Broadway classics, including "You'll Never Walk Alone," "Climb Every Mountain," "The Impossible Dream,” “Over the Rainbow," and "Oh What a Beautiful Morning."

Lisa Hopkins Seegmiller is an American classical singer and actress and holds a B.A. in Theater Studies and Acting from Yale University and a M.M. in Classical Voice from the Manhattan School of Music. She is best known for her portrayal of Mimi in Baz Luhrmann’s 2002-03 production of La boheme on Broadway, for which she received a 2003 Tony Award. Seegmiller has performed around the U.S. and Europe in concerts, operas, and musical theater. She was nominated for the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Opera Recording for her role in the recording of Volpone with the Wolftrap Opera Company,

According to Choir President Geri Rhodes, "The Southern Utah Heritage Choir continues to push the boundaries of performance, consistently delivering unique and inspiring concerts. We’re extremely excited to be able to share the stage with one of Broadway’s best on October 13th.”

As the holiday season approaches, the Heritage Choir will delight audiences with its Christmas Concert, "Let Earth Receive Her King," on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. also at the Cox. That concert will feature special guest artists Brandon and McKenzie Lee. Tickets for both shows start at $14 per person and are available through the Cox Ticket Office or at HeritageChoir.org.

The Cox Center, a cherished performance venue, is scheduled to undergo a major renovation project starting in January 2024. Upon completion, the renovated space will serve as the official home of the Southern Utah Heritage Choir, the Southwest Symphony, and several performance groups from Utah Tech. Although the Cox will temporarily close during the renovation, the Choir looks forward to continuing its performances in other regional venues.

The Choir's Spring Concert, titled "Hosanna," composed and accompanied by the acclaimed American composer and Golden Globe nominee Lex de Azevedo, will take place on April 5, 2024, at the Heritage Center in Cedar City. The Choir’s patriotic Flag Day concerts are scheduled for June 14 and 15, 2024, at the St. George Tabernacle.

The Heritage Choir is under the direction of Dr. Ken Peterson, with Karen Kennedy on organ and Jennifer Redfearn on piano. To stay updated on the Choir's 2023-24 concert schedule and to receive the latest news, join the Choir's email list via its official website at HeritageChoir.org.