Incumbents Hold Strong In So. Utah Primary Elections
There were a few surprises, but no real upsets in the Washington County Primary elections last night in Southern Utah.
In the St. George mayor's race, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall and current city councilman Jimmie Hughes survived the four-person primary by surprisingly easy margins.
Randall received 5,243 votes (43.3 %) while Hughes came in with 4,554 votes (37.6 percent).
The two far outpaced challengers Aros Mackey (2,002 votes, 16.5 %) and Brannon Razo (314 votes, 2.6 percent).
As far as the St. George City Council race, seven candidates went into the race with the primary intended to cut that number down to four for the available two open seats.
Incumbents Michelle Tanner (5,019 votes) and Natalie Larsen (4,454) were the top vote-getters, while Jami Leavitt (4,054) and Greg Aldred (3,296) also survived to compete in November's general election.
Nathan Caplin (2,182), Shane Losee (1,751) and Bryan Thiriot (1,468) were all defeated.
Washington City, the county's second-largest municipality, did not have a primary as Mayor Kress Staheli was unopposed for his position and the city council has just three candidates for two seats (incumbents Kim Casperson and Bret Henderson and challenger Ed Tracey).
In Hurricane, the third largest city in the county, incumbent Nanette Billings survived to the general election with 34.4 percent of the vote (991 votes), although Clark Fawcett received more ballot-marks in his favor (1,058) for 36.7 percent.
Eliminated from the mayor race were Rick Crow (520 votes) and Gary Sanders (315).
The Hurricane city council candidates who survived the primary are David Imlay (1,1317 votes), Lynn Excell (976), Michael Hirschi (955) and Kevin Thomas (791). Eliminated were Cindy Charlton-Matejka (607), Shavene Butler (401) and Katheryne Knight (312).
Here are the rest of the results from Washington County's Primary night:
City of Enterprise Council (Top 4 advance)
|YVONNE COLBY
|28
|(7.71%)
|JUSTIN SEEGMILLER
|113
|(31.13%)
|CRAIG GARDNER
|31
|(8.54%)
|RONALD ALFRED LEHM
|27
|(7.44%)
|DOUGLAS R TRUMAN
|59
|(16.25%)
|KANTON VAUSE
|47
|(12.95%)
|JERALD HUNT
|58
|(15.98%)
Ivins City Council (Top 4 advance)
|JENNY JOHNSON CHRISTIANSEN
|297
|(8.46%)
|LANCE BURTON ANDERSON
|125
|(3.56%)
|SHAD JOHNSEN
|440
|(12.53%)
|MIKE SCOTT
|1100
|(31.32%)
|WAYNE D PENNINGTON
|660
|(18.79%)
|DILLON HURT
|711
|(20.24%)
|JAMY DAHLE
|179
|(5.1%)
La Verkin City Council (Top 4 advance)
|AMANDA BARR
|158
|(27.53%)
|JOHN VINCENT VALENTI
|104
|(18.12%)
|CHRISTIAN KENNETH HARRISON
|74
|(12.89%)
|RICHARD BROOKS HOWARD
|148
|(25.78%)
|ANNIKA DURUM
|90
|(15.68%)
Town of Leeds Council (Top 4 advance)
|DORIS BROWN-MCNALLY
|87
|(25.14%)
|ADAM KEN LAW
|47
|(13.58%)
|AARON PRICE
|87
|(25.14%)
|CHRISTINE MARIE HARVEY
|70
|(20.23%)
|TROI GEE HOSTER
|55
|(15.9%)
Town of Leeds Council Special 2 Year Seat (Top 2 advance)
|JEFFREY DOUGLAS ALLEN
|52
|(29.05%)
|ROCHELLE GARDNER
|98
|(54.75%)
|KENNETH HADLEY
|29
|(16.2%)
Town of Springdale Mayor (Top 2 advance)
|BARBARA BRUNO
|110
|(65.87%)
|PAT CAMPBELL
|53
|(31.74%)
|JEFF A. MCKEE
|4
|(2.4%)
Town of Springdale Council (Top 4 advance)
|NOEL BENSON
|58
|(19.02%)
|JACK BURNS
|49
|(16.07%)
|PAUL ZIMMERMAN
|28
|(9.18%)
|RANDY ATON
|70
|(22.95%)
|TOM KENASTON
|71
|(23.28%)
|KATHY LAFAVE
|29
|(9.51%)
