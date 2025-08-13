Incumbents Hold Strong In So. Utah Primary Elections

Incumbents Hold Strong In So. Utah Primary Elections

There were a few surprises, but no real upsets in the Washington County Primary elections last night in Southern Utah.

In the St. George mayor's race, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall and current city councilman Jimmie Hughes survived the four-person primary by surprisingly easy margins.

Randall received 5,243 votes (43.3 %) while Hughes came in with 4,554 votes (37.6 percent).

The two far outpaced challengers Aros Mackey (2,002 votes, 16.5 %) and Brannon Razo (314 votes, 2.6 percent).

As far as the St. George City Council race, seven candidates went into the race with the primary intended to cut that number down to four for the available two open seats.

Incumbents Michelle Tanner (5,019 votes) and Natalie Larsen (4,454) were the top vote-getters, while Jami Leavitt (4,054) and Greg Aldred (3,296) also survived to compete in November's general election.

Nathan Caplin (2,182), Shane Losee (1,751) and Bryan Thiriot (1,468) were all defeated.

Washington City, the county's second-largest municipality, did not have a primary as Mayor Kress Staheli was unopposed for his position and the city council has just three candidates for two seats (incumbents Kim Casperson and Bret Henderson and challenger Ed Tracey).

In Hurricane, the third largest city in the county, incumbent Nanette Billings survived to the general election with 34.4 percent of the vote (991 votes), although Clark Fawcett received more ballot-marks in his favor (1,058) for 36.7 percent.

Eliminated from the mayor race were Rick Crow (520 votes) and Gary Sanders (315).

The Hurricane city council candidates who survived the primary are David Imlay (1,1317 votes), Lynn Excell (976), Michael Hirschi (955) and Kevin Thomas (791). Eliminated were Cindy Charlton-Matejka (607), Shavene Butler (401) and Katheryne Knight (312).

Here are the rest of the results from Washington County's Primary night:

City of Enterprise Council (Top 4 advance)

YVONNE COLBY28(7.71%)
JUSTIN SEEGMILLER113(31.13%)
CRAIG GARDNER31(8.54%)
RONALD ALFRED LEHM27(7.44%)
DOUGLAS R TRUMAN59(16.25%)
KANTON VAUSE47(12.95%)
JERALD HUNT58(15.98%)

 

Ivins City Council (Top 4 advance)

JENNY JOHNSON CHRISTIANSEN297(8.46%)
LANCE BURTON ANDERSON125(3.56%)
SHAD JOHNSEN440(12.53%)
MIKE SCOTT1100(31.32%)
WAYNE D PENNINGTON660(18.79%)
DILLON HURT711(20.24%)
JAMY DAHLE179(5.1%)

La Verkin City Council (Top 4 advance)

AMANDA BARR158(27.53%)
JOHN VINCENT VALENTI104(18.12%)
CHRISTIAN KENNETH HARRISON74(12.89%)
RICHARD BROOKS HOWARD148(25.78%)
ANNIKA DURUM90(15.68%)

 

Town of Leeds Council (Top 4 advance)

DORIS BROWN-MCNALLY87(25.14%)
ADAM KEN LAW47(13.58%)
AARON PRICE87(25.14%)
CHRISTINE MARIE HARVEY70(20.23%)
TROI GEE HOSTER55(15.9%)

 

Town of Leeds Council Special 2 Year Seat  (Top 2 advance)

JEFFREY DOUGLAS ALLEN52(29.05%)
ROCHELLE GARDNER98(54.75%)
KENNETH HADLEY29(16.2%)

Town of Springdale Mayor (Top 2 advance)

BARBARA BRUNO110(65.87%)
PAT CAMPBELL53(31.74%)
JEFF A. MCKEE4(2.4%)

 

Town of Springdale Council (Top 4 advance)

NOEL BENSON58(19.02%)
JACK BURNS49(16.07%)
PAUL ZIMMERMAN28(9.18%)
RANDY ATON70(22.95%)
TOM KENASTON71(23.28%)
KATHY LAFAVE29(9.51%)

 

