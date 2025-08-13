There were a few surprises, but no real upsets in the Washington County Primary elections last night in Southern Utah.

In the St. George mayor's race, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall and current city councilman Jimmie Hughes survived the four-person primary by surprisingly easy margins.

Randall received 5,243 votes (43.3 %) while Hughes came in with 4,554 votes (37.6 percent).

The two far outpaced challengers Aros Mackey (2,002 votes, 16.5 %) and Brannon Razo (314 votes, 2.6 percent).

As far as the St. George City Council race, seven candidates went into the race with the primary intended to cut that number down to four for the available two open seats.

Incumbents Michelle Tanner (5,019 votes) and Natalie Larsen (4,454) were the top vote-getters, while Jami Leavitt (4,054) and Greg Aldred (3,296) also survived to compete in November's general election.

Nathan Caplin (2,182), Shane Losee (1,751) and Bryan Thiriot (1,468) were all defeated.

Washington City, the county's second-largest municipality, did not have a primary as Mayor Kress Staheli was unopposed for his position and the city council has just three candidates for two seats (incumbents Kim Casperson and Bret Henderson and challenger Ed Tracey).

In Hurricane, the third largest city in the county, incumbent Nanette Billings survived to the general election with 34.4 percent of the vote (991 votes), although Clark Fawcett received more ballot-marks in his favor (1,058) for 36.7 percent.

Eliminated from the mayor race were Rick Crow (520 votes) and Gary Sanders (315).

The Hurricane city council candidates who survived the primary are David Imlay (1,1317 votes), Lynn Excell (976), Michael Hirschi (955) and Kevin Thomas (791). Eliminated were Cindy Charlton-Matejka (607), Shavene Butler (401) and Katheryne Knight (312).

Here are the rest of the results from Washington County's Primary night:

City of Enterprise Council (Top 4 advance)

YVONNE COLBY 28 (7.71%) JUSTIN SEEGMILLER 113 (31.13%) CRAIG GARDNER 31 (8.54%) RONALD ALFRED LEHM 27 (7.44%) DOUGLAS R TRUMAN 59 (16.25%) KANTON VAUSE 47 (12.95%) JERALD HUNT 58 (15.98%)

Ivins City Council (Top 4 advance)

JENNY JOHNSON CHRISTIANSEN 297 (8.46%) LANCE BURTON ANDERSON 125 (3.56%) SHAD JOHNSEN 440 (12.53%) MIKE SCOTT 1100 (31.32%) WAYNE D PENNINGTON 660 (18.79%) DILLON HURT 711 (20.24%) JAMY DAHLE 179 (5.1%)

La Verkin City Council (Top 4 advance)

AMANDA BARR 158 (27.53%) JOHN VINCENT VALENTI 104 (18.12%) CHRISTIAN KENNETH HARRISON 74 (12.89%) RICHARD BROOKS HOWARD 148 (25.78%) ANNIKA DURUM 90 (15.68%)

Town of Leeds Council (Top 4 advance)

DORIS BROWN-MCNALLY 87 (25.14%) ADAM KEN LAW 47 (13.58%) AARON PRICE 87 (25.14%) CHRISTINE MARIE HARVEY 70 (20.23%) TROI GEE HOSTER 55 (15.9%)

Town of Leeds Council Special 2 Year Seat (Top 2 advance)

JEFFREY DOUGLAS ALLEN 52 (29.05%) ROCHELLE GARDNER 98 (54.75%) KENNETH HADLEY 29 (16.2%)

Town of Springdale Mayor (Top 2 advance)

BARBARA BRUNO 110 (65.87%) PAT CAMPBELL 53 (31.74%) JEFF A. MCKEE 4 (2.4%)

Town of Springdale Council (Top 4 advance)

NOEL BENSON 58 (19.02%) JACK BURNS 49 (16.07%) PAUL ZIMMERMAN 28 (9.18%) RANDY ATON 70 (22.95%) TOM KENASTON 71 (23.28%) KATHY LAFAVE 29 (9.51%)

