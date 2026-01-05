Top New Year’s Resolutions of Southern Utahan’s

In Utah, the New Year’s spirit of self-improvement is exceptionally high. Recent data from early 2026 shows that residents of the Beehive State lead the nation in goal-setting, averaging about 2.3 resolutions per person—the highest rate in the country.

Here are the top New Year's resolutions for Utahns in 2026, categorized by the most prominent local trends, according to a KDXU News Poll:

1. Health & Fitness (The "January Surge")

As is tradition, physical health remains the #1 priority.

Gyms and Rec Centers: Facilities such as Summit Athletic Club and the St. George City Rec Center have reported significant attendance spikes.

The "Soda Law" Influence: With a new state policy taking effect on January 1, 2026, restricting SNAP benefits from being used to purchase soda, many residents are resolving to "drink more water" or "cut out sugar" entirely.

Cold Plunging: A rising trend across Southern Utah, more Utahns are adding cold-water therapy to their morning routines for mental and physical resilience.

2. Financial Wellness

With the cost of living remaining a top concern in the St. George and Salt Lake City metros, financial goals are nearly as popular as fitness goals.

Emergency Funds: Roughly 79% of Utahns with financial resolutions are focused specifically on building or growing an emergency savings account.

Debt Reduction: Paying down credit cards and consolidating loans are high priorities, with many residents utilizing local credit unions for "no-spend" challenges.

3. Personal Growth & Skills

Utahns are increasingly moving away from "all-or-nothing" resolutions toward "micro-habits."

Learning New Skills: Whether it’s picking up a language or a new hobby like "360-degree photography" (a top trend for 2026), Utahns are prioritizing lifelong learning.

Digital Hygiene: A significant number of residents have resolved to implement a "Digital Sabbath," disconnecting from technology for 24 hours each week to combat "doomscrolling."

4. Connection & Community

Reflecting Utah’s family-centric culture, social resolutions are focused on deep, multi-generational connections.

Quality Time: Instead of just "spending more time" with family, the trend for 2026 is "Multi-Generational Entertainment," with families seeking out interactive events that appeal to both children and grandparents.

Eco-Friendly Choices: Many community groups are resolving to swap traditional pyrotechnics for LED light shows or projection mapping to protect Southern Utah’s air quality and dark skies.

5. Outdoor Consistency

Unlike the rest of the country, Utahns often resolve to spend more time outdoors specifically in their "backyard."