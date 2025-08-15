The only thing I knew about scorpions while growing up was that they were ugly and there was a pretty good band out of Germany with that name ("Here I am, rock you like a hurricane ...").

I remember when I first moved to Southern Utah (it's been 31 years) and met my first scorpion.

I was sitting in the office at work toiling away on the computer late in the evening, wearing shorts, a t-shirt and sandals, when this white (practically translucent) scorpion came skittering across the floor, inches from my bare toes.

One of my coworkers took pity on the creature, caught it and released it in the desert (I think I would have killed it if I had been alone that night), but I was a little freaked out.

As it turns out, seeing a scorpion, even inside a building, is a fairly common occurrence here in Washington County.

Since that day in the summer of 1994, I've seen dozens, maybe even hundreds of scorpions. Oh, and I've never been stung by one.

Perhaps there's more to a scorpion than meets the eye. Here's some scorpion 101 (source: Mayo Clinic):

Scorpions are arthropods — a relative of insects, spiders and crustaceans.

Scorpion stings are painful but rarely life-threatening. Healthy adults usually don't need treatment for scorpion stings. Young children and older adults are most at risk of serious complications.

Bark scorpions — the only scorpion species in the U.S. with venom strong enough to cause serious symptoms — are generally about 1.6 to 3 inches (4 to 8 cm) long, including a segmented tail with a stinger that can deliver venom. They're found mainly in the desert Southwest.

Scorpions have eight legs and a pair of lobster-like pinchers and a tail that curves up. They're generally more active at night. They usually won't sting unless provoked or attacked. Most stings occur when they're accidentally grabbed or stepped on or brushed against the body.

Contact your local poison control center at once if a child is stung by a scorpion. To reach a poison control center in the U.S., call Poison Help at 800-222-1222. Also, seek medical care if you've been stung and begin to have a hard time breathing or other symptoms that continue for more than a week. If you're concerned about a scorpion sting, you also can call your local poison control center for advice.

Utah has many species of scorpions, including the Arizona bark scorpion, Giant Desert Hairy Scorpion, and Black Hairy Scorpion. The most common species in Utah is the northern scorpion, which is mid-sized and has dark stripes.

The only species in Utah that is potentially harmful to humans is the Arizona bark scorpion, which has a very limited distribution and is usually found only in the southeastern part of the state (e.g., Kane County).

The most venomous scorpion is the deathstalker (Leiurus quinquestriatus), belonging to the Buthidae family. The deathstalker is distributed in arid desert and scrubland regions throughout the Middle East and North Africa. There are no deathstalkers in Utah.

The largest scorpion in Utah is the giant desert hairy scorpion, also known as Hadrurus arizonensis. It can grow to be 4–7 inches long, with tan to olive green bodies and yellow legs. The scorpion's large size allows it to eat larger prey than other scorpions, such as lizards, snakes, other scorpions, and large insects.

That white scorpion I saw was likely a young albino scorpion that would have turned darker in older life.

Agropestpros recommends these methods for getting rid of pest scorpions:

1. Clear Ground Cover

Almost all pests like vegetation that dangle above the ground. Throughout the day, they shield pests from the sun. Pests can feed and flourish on the organic materials offered by the plants.

Moreover, plant watering provides a good water supply for most pests. These three variables work together to provide an ideal environment for arachnids.

And during warm sunlight hours, cutting twigs of bushes below 8 inches of the ground will drive pests to seek alternative cover.

2. Cut Overhanging Branches

Pests gain passage to ceilings through branches that dangle above your house or other constructions.

The leaf of trees will collect on rooftops, creating basic sustenance for scorpions. The greatest way to keep scorpions at bay is to take away their fuel resource.

The pest colony will swiftly vanish if a pest's feeding stream is removed. As a result, any creature above in the feeding hierarchy, such as the scorpions, will face population declines.

3. Trim Palm Tree Bark and Dead Fronds

Scorpions and other insects love to live in palm trees. Scorpions frequently hibernate at the roots of palm tree trunks during the daytime. Scorpions thrive in the cover and water provided by the plant.

Cutting this bark will eliminate scorpions' dwellings. Still, it will also reduce the level of fallen leaves produced by palm trees. In any place, palm trees are among the ideal scorpion shelters.

If you have a major scorpion problem, you might need to keep your palm trees trimmed.

4. Clean Organic Materials

Scorpions found shelter and nourishment in stacks of organic waste around a backyard. Picking up leaf litter helps keep pests like spiders and scorpions at bay.

5. Remove Piles of Extra Materials

Scorpions can make a home out of piled logs, concrete slabs, tiles, rocks, or bushes. A single piled tile can maintain a whole colony of scorpions.

When clearing these mounds, be cautious since venomous insects may be hiding on the underparts of objects, ready to sting you if you lift them up. To avoid biting, stinging, and scratching, wear gloves, closed-toed boots, and long sleeves.

6. Use a Scorpion-specific Pesticide

Mist at a 6-foot broad area across the house's façade. On the base wall, pour up to a level of 1 foot. Within the house, spray all-around pesticide openings, doors, and corners.

The insecticide should be sprayed in basements, garages, and cupboards. The insecticide should be applied to any stacked objects where scorpions could lurk.

Remember that the spray is permitted for interior usage before using it within the residence. Consider the safety guidelines for kids and animals as well.

7. Use a Hygroscopic Powder and a Synthesized Pesticide Powder

If scorpions come into your house, these things will exterminate them. Chemical dust and absorbent powder should be sprayed near power outlets and sanitary fittings and attics.

Insect dust can be used to fill in crevices.

8. Place sticky traps around the area

Adhesive traps meant to trap pests or mice can also capture scorpions. Place them near water lines and in dark parts of your home. When you've caught a scorpion, remove the trap and replace it with a new one.

9. Apply Cinnamon oil

Cinnamon oil has strong scorpion repellent properties. Scatter cinnamon oil in dark locations, on potted plants, and around floorboards to drive scorpions out.

10. Bring a cat or a chicken into the residence

Because some cats enjoy hunting scorpions, keeping one around can assist in keeping scorpions away. Chickens, like cats, like eating them, therefore obtain an outside chicken cage.

11. Remove Excess Moisture

Scorpions seek moisture in residences. Maintain a dry and leak-free environment by keeping flooring, nooks, cupboards, and enclosed spaces.

Letting water sit in pools or buckets near the outside of your property is not a good idea.

12. Get Rid of Bugs to Eliminate Scorpions

Getting rid of insects in your home is a must. Scorpions eat insects, so if you find cockroaches, termites, or other pests in your home, you ought to get rid of them until the scorpions leave.

Get our free mobile app

Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart