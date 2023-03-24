Spazmatics to Headline As St. George Art Festival Draws Near

We're getting close (two weeks from today) to one of the premier events in St. George as the St. George Art Festival is fast approaching.

And for the first time, the festival will host a headlining band. The Spazmatics, a high-energy, 1980s tribute band that will perform a free concert at 6 p.m. on April 7 — the first day of the annual St. George Art Festival.

Internationally renowned as “The Ultimate 80s New Wave Tribute,” the Spazmatics come to Historic Town Square with awesome sounds, styles and dance steps from a decade known for teased hair, spandex and MTV.

“The City is so excited to have this amazing band performing at the St George Art Festival — it is a huge addition to the festivities,” said Rebecca Densley, Community Art and Events Coordinator for the City of St. George. “We look forward to having the whole community out there and having fun.”

Complete with skinny ties, Bryllcreemed hair and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics provide outstanding musicianship combined with creative flair and style that makes for an evening of energy and entertainment. Playing all the greatest hits from the 80s, the Spazmatics exaggerate the nerdy look with neck braces, plaid pants and taped glasses.

“This is music for every generation to enjoy and dance to,” said Jeremy Poston, St. George’s Technical Theater Coordinator. “It sets the tone of the Art Festival as upbeat, energetic and fun for the whole family.”

The two-day St. George Art Festival has slightly different hours this year. On April 7, it will go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Then on Saturday, April 8, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With a Kids Creation Station, live music and fine art from more than 100 artists, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The St. George Art Festival began in 1980, showcasing the many artists who call St. George their home. Over the years it has expanded to include over 110 artists juried from hundreds of entries from throughout the United States. Over 30,000 residents and visitors from around the West converge on St. George each year for the Art Festival.

A list of entertainment and vendors can be found here or got to www.sgartfestival.com