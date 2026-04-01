Washington County is heading into a rare and important transition after the sudden resignation of its longtime sheriff, triggering a special election to choose the county’s next top law enforcement leader. According to multiple local reports, county leaders and the Washington County Republican Party are now working to fill the vacancy, which will ultimately be decided by voters.

MOVING QUICKLY

In Utah, sheriffs are elected positions, meaning residents, not commissioners, have the final say on who leads their county’s law enforcement. However, when a sheriff leaves office mid-term, a temporary replacement is typically selected until a special election can be held. That’s the situation now unfolding in Washington County, where officials are moving quickly to ensure continuity in leadership while preparing for a public vote.

STATE ELECTION RULES

The special election process will likely involve candidates being selected through party conventions or signature gathering, similar to other Utah races. Voters can expect to weigh in during an upcoming election cycle, with timelines tied to state election rules and local coordination.

STABILITY IS IMPORTANT

For Southern Utah, this isn’t just routine politics; it has real, on-the-ground impact. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office plays a critical role in everything from patrol and emergency response to jail operations and court security. With rapid population growth across St. George, Hurricane, and surrounding communities, leadership stability in law enforcement is more important than ever.

GROWTH-RELATED CHALLENGES

This election will also give residents a chance to shape the future direction of policing in the region, whether that’s focusing on growth-related challenges, public safety priorities, or community engagement.

LISTEN HERE: NATE BROOKSBY JOINS SOUTHERN U-TALK - DEC 16, 2025

Bottom line: this special election isn’t just about replacing a sheriff—it’s about defining how one of Utah’s fastest-growing areas is protected moving forward.