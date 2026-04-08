Top BYU Men’s Basketball Player Enters Transfer Portal

BYU men’s basketball took a significant offseason hit this week, as star point guard Robert Wright III plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after just one season in Provo. Multiple outlets have reported that KDXU Wright’s expected departure today, as the spring portal window opened for men’s basketball and quickly filled with movement across the country. The 2026 transfer portal window opened April 7 and runs through April 21.

TOP DIFFERENCE-MAKER

Wright was one of BYU’s top difference-makers this past season. According to BYU’s official roster page, he started all 35 games and averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field, 41.0% from 3-point range, and 82.1% from the free-throw line. He also earned third-team All-Big 12 honors and delivered some of the Cougars’ biggest moments, including a career-high 39-point performance against Colorado and a 30-point outing in a road win over Baylor.

NOW WHAT?

His exit leaves a major question for coach Kevin Young as BYU reshapes its roster for 2026-27. Wright transferred to BYU from Baylor last offseason, so this is his second straight year entering the portal. BYU’s 2025-26 season ended with a 79-71 NCAA Tournament loss to Texas in the Round of 64, and replacing Wright’s production now becomes one of the program’s biggest priorities.

LISTEN HERE: VOICE OF THE BYU COUGARS GREG WRUBELL JOINS SOUTHERN U-TALK

Here in Southern Utah, there will still be plenty of Cougar interest ahead. And for local fans, 890 KDXU will continue to be the radio home for BYU men’s basketball next season.