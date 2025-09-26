They can't help you if they don't know where you are.

"9-1-1, What's The Address To Your Emergency?"

If you have an emergency, those will be the first words you hear when you call 9-1-1.

Not "What is your emergency?" or "How urgent is this?"

Nope, the 9-1-1 dispatchers need to know where you live.

"We need to know where to send people so that as we assess the emergency, we can have people on their way," said 9-1-1 dispatcher Braten Tobler.

And although there's a chance that they may already have that information based on dispatch software and other technology, giving them that address means they can get police or EMS headed your way right away.

On the Andy Griffin Show, Annalee Stoker, Julie Packer and Braten Tobler with 9-1-1 Dispatch (A division of the St. George Police Department) talked about some of the common misconceptions about calling 9-1-1, and also some of the innovative ways they are helping us out.

After giving out the address of your emergency, they want to know your name (so they can speak to you more personally) and your phone number (in case the call drops).

At that point, they will ask about the nature of your call.

Here are some other things you may not know about St. George Police Department's 9-1-1 Dispatch Center:

They take calls from all over Washington County (including New Harmony, Enterprise, Apple Valley, Springdale and Hildale).

Most 9-1-1 dispatchers are female (think calm, soothing voice), although SG Dispatch has "a handful" of men working there.

Last year, SG Dispatch received more than 200,000 calls, ranging from murder/gunshot wounds to barking dogs and trespassing).

Virtually all emergencies in the county are funneled through SG Dispatch, from traffic accidents, to crime scenes, reckless drivers, and even a cat stuck up a tree.

The dispatchers are extremely busy, with very little down time, and can't just call in sick like a normal job. They HAVE TO have people there to handle the calls.

Obviously, they are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year (even Christmas and Thanksgiving).

These big events we have in St. George (Marathon, Ironman, Senior Games) all add an uptick in calls to the SG Dispatch Center.

But all three experienced dispatchers (Tobler, Packer and Stoker) said despite the pressure and commitment level, they love their jobs and they do it because they want to help their neighbors.

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app