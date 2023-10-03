Go South, young man (and woman). That's essentially the message as St. George prepares for road closures and traffic impacts surrounding the St. George Marathon this weekend. Staying south of the race course will keep the frustration level low.

There will be traffic during the preparation for the St. George Marathon and on Marathon day itself, from Oct. 5-7.

The City of St. George is encouraging those who plan to be on the roads during this time to plan a little extra time into their commute and to show extra caution.

The traffic impacts include:

Oct. 5 (Thursday) -- 7 a.m.: Closure of 300 South from 300 East to 400 East.

Oct. 6 (Friday) -- 7 a.m.: Closure of 300 South, from 200 East to 300 East, and 300 East,from 200 South to 400 South; 5 p.m.: Closure of 400 East from 100 South to 300 South.

Oct. 7 (Saturday) -- Expect heavy delays as the majority of the course is closed throughout the duration of the race on Saturday. Please obey all traffic and parking laws, officers, and volunteers as they direct traffic. In addition to vehicle traffic, cyclists are restricted to the trail along the route.

These closures include:

3 a.m.: Closure of westbound traffic on 300 South from 400 East to 500 East.

6 a.m.: Closure of all streets accessing the race route from SR-18 in Central to Diagonal Street through 200 East.

6 a.m.: Closure of SR-18 northbound travel lanes from Sunset Blvd to Red Hills Parkway. Traffic that wishes to reach Snow Canyon Parkway must detour west on Sunset and north on 1400 West.

6 a.m.: Closure of SR-18 at the Snow Canyon Parkway and Red Hills Parkway intersection. Traffic from The Ledges will have 2-way access during the race to and from Snow Canyon Parkway. Traffic from Diamond Valley will have 1-way access (via Pilot Car) to and from the Ledges as local traffic only.

6:30 a.m.: Closure of St. George Blvd. at 300 West.

6:30 a.m.: Closure of Main Street at 100 South.

1:30-2 p.m.: Removal of all traffic controls at the conclusion of the event.

Please note that East-West traffic through downtown is restricted to roads on 400 South and further south. Residents are encouraged to use 700 South and other alternate routes that avoid the downtown area altogether.

Traffic on the northeast side of Diagonal Street is restricted to local traffic only and there is no outlet on the northwest end of Diagonal. Residents should leave the area eastbound on 500 North. Residents have restricted 2-way access along the north shoulder of Diagonal from 630 West to 500 North.

Residents are invited to support the runners along the marathon course and at the finish line located at Vernon Park.

More information

www.stgeorgemarathon.com/maps

attachment-closed loading...

attachment-STG Marathon 2023 course map