The City of St. George will host an open house and ribbon cutting for the new Fire Station 10 which is being called a “state-of-the-art" facility by city staff.

A news release provided information on the upcoming open house and ribbon cutting scheduled for October 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 3270 E. Flowers Way, which is where the new fire station is located.

The news release states, “Station 10 is a significant addition to the City’s emergency response services, with the nearly 13,000 square-foot facility playing a crucial role in the overall emergency response network of St. George. It is equipped with a spacious main building, complemented by a 60-foot auxiliary training tower. This tower will provide firefighters with optimized training opportunities, allowing them to sharpen their skills and stay prepared for any situation.”

St. George Mayor Michele Randall provided some comments in the news release stating how important these new facilities are in maintaining safety for residents.

Mayor Randall said, “The opening of Fire Station 10 is a testament to our city’s commitment to protecting our residents... Providing for the safety of our residents is our top priority as elected officials, and part of that is ensuring that our firefighters have the best resources available. We are excited to open this new station that will be staffed with top-notch fire suppression professionals.”

St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker also commented on the new station saying it marks a new milestone for the city.

Chief Stoker said, “The investment in Fire Station 10 shows that our City Council continues to use a proactive approach to addressing the growing needs of our community... This is a significant milestone for our city – not only in terms of safety but for ISO ratings that may result in savings on insurance premiums.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. on October 29 with the open house right after.