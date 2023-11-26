A man was killed in a rollover crash off Old Highway 91 in Washington County on November 24.

The man was identified as one Jose Nava thanks to a confirmation from his wife Alejandra Alvarez on Facebook.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, providing a statement on their Facebook page along with the confirmation of the fatal nature of the crash.

The statement said, “At approximately 11:30 a.m. Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue and Mercy Air 11 responded to a fatal single vehicle accident on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 13. The vehicle was found off of the roadway. Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

The cause of the rollover is still being investigated at the time of writing.

Nava’s wife, Alejandra Alvarez, asked for assistance in obtaining funeral expenses for her late husband. What originally started as a link to Alvarez’s Venmo account has turned into a GoFundMe page that you can donate to should you wish to help in any way.

Alvarez said, “Family and friends with my heart in pieces, I’m asking for any donation or just help me share my post to help with funeral expenses. My husband suddenly has passed on November 24 in a tragic car accident. From our family and I thank you and bless everyone!”

Other news sources have pointed out the similarities to a DUI rollover crash in the exact same ravine as the one Nava was found in, but the cause of the crash has not been determined yet.

We give our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends affected by the passing of their loved one. Stay safe out there.