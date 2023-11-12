Excessive speeds and reported impairment led to a vicious crash off Old Highway 91 in Washington County on November 10, leading to the injury of two people.

Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue responded to the crash along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

SCIFR released a statement giving basic info on the crash via their Facebook page.

SCIFR said, “Around 5pm on Friday, 11/10/2023, SCIFR responded with Washington County Sheriff's Office - Utah and Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety to Old Highway 91 between milepost 11 and 12 for a single vehicle rollover accident. The vehicle was found approximately 80 yards off of the roadway in a wash. SCIFR provided medical care and transported 2 patients to a local area hospital for further evaluation and care. Our law enforcement agencies are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

More concrete details were released surrounding the circumstances of the crash on November 11, revealing alcohol played a detrimental factor in this unfortunate accident.

The male driver and the female passenger, both in their early 20’s, were taken to St. George Regional hospital with major, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Multiple bottles of alcohol were found around the wreckage, leading the male driver to be arrested following his treatment at the hospital. The driver was identified as Salvador Mejia Jr.

The charges include negligently operating a vehicle causing serious bodily harm, open alcohol container, as well as driving on a suspended or revoked license, meaning Mejia shouldn’t have been behind the wheel in the first place.

The female passenger is reportedly still recovering at St. George Regional Hospital, and her identity is unknown.