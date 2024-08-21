St. George Marathon Sold Out Possibly Breaking City Record

The St. George Marathon isn’t starting until October 5, but the full marathon and half marathon have already sold out leaving only the 5K and other activities like the Mayor’s Walk available for participation.

David Cordero, the Director of Communications for the City of St. George, said this may be the fastest the St. George Marathon has sold out.

Cordero said, “Of all the years we’ve had the marathon, this might be the quickest we’ve ever had it sell out. The full marathon is sold out and half marathon is sold out, and so you may be asking yourself, well how can I still get involved with the St. George Marathon?”

Cordero mentioned the 5K run being a more casual option for those still wishing to run. The 5K will take place the day before the full marathon on October 4 at the Dixie Convention Center with marathon runners picking up their marathon essentials at the same time.

Another option for families looking to get involved is the Mayor’s Walk and Fun Run Walk & Roll.

Cordero said, “There’s also the Fun Run Walk & Roll which is an opportunity for kids to be involved, and those with disabilities can also take part in the Walk & Roll. That’s why we have the Walk & Roll.”

The Mayor’s Walk will also take place on the morning of the marathon on October 5. Cordero said those participating will be well ahead of the full marathon runners, meaning they will be the first ones to cross the finish line.

Those wanting to participate in the full and half marathon will have to wait until April 2025 to register. More information can be found on the St. George Marathon website.