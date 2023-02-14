St. George Missionary Still Recovering After Boston Crash

St. George Missionary Still Recovering After Boston Crash

(St George, UT) -- Family members say a missionary from St George remains in recovery following a devastating pedestrian crash in Massachusetts.  Creed Leonard suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Boston in late November.  His father, Chad Waggoner, says he remains on a feeding tube but has regained a level of consciousness, being able to slightly nod or give a thumbs up in response to some questions.  Waggoner says doctors have cleared him to be moved to a rehabilitation hospital in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood.

Photo Courtesy; Go Fund Me

Filed Under: Boston, missionary, Recovery, st george
Categories: kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News
