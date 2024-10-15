A man from St. George was reported missing after he left the city to visit his girlfriend in August with no word from him since.

The St. George Police Department is asking residents to keep an out for Gerund Royce Bunting, 54, who was last seen on August 10.

Bunting is six feet tall, 230 pounds, has brown/balding hair and brown eyes. The SGPD provided more information on their social media pages.

The SGPD said, “Gerund Bunting was last known to be traveling to Las Vegas to meet his girlfriend on August 10, 2024. He was listed missing by LVMPD [Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department] at that time. Because he is from St. George, SGPD will be the agency handling this case. We are asking that anyone with information to please call St. George Police at 435-627-4300. Thank you!”

According to World Population Review, there are currently 152 open missing persons cases in the state of Utah. If you believe a loved one is missing or in danger, there is no need to wait, contact your local authorities as soon as possible so that your loved one can return home safely.

Here's one of our top stories from last week.

Another Man Falls to His Death at a Southern Utah National Park

Arches National Park in black and white. Photo made in Canva. loading...

Another fatality was reported at a Southern Utah national park this week with a 68-year-old man losing his life at Arches National Park.

The National Park Service released a brief statement sharing the unfortunate news just days after another man fell to his death at Zion National Park.

The NPS said, “In late morning on Tuesday October 8, 2024, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress on Devils Garden Trail in Arches National Park. A man had fallen approximately 30 feet near Black Arch Overlook. Personnel from Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS, Classic Air Medical, and Department of Public Safety also responded. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the 68-year-old male patient from Paramus, New Jersey was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The NPS is working with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation with no additional information available at this time.