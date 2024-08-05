St. George Police Investigate Another Fatal Motorcycle Accident

The St. George Police Department has confirmed another fatal motorcycle accident in Washington County with 19-year-old male driver reported dead.

The SGPD released a statement via their Facebook page on Friday explaining the accident.

The statement reads, “*At approximately 5:10 PM on August 2, 2024 our dispatch center received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The motorcycle was southbound on 2450 E., reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a vehicle making a left turn onto 2450 E. The 19-year-old driver of the motorcycle has died from his injuries, and the driver of the vehicle is injured. This crash is under investigation. Our sincere condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Not much else is known about the accident, but this is unfortunately a common occurrence in Southern Utah.

On July 28, there was another fatal motorcycle accident in Washington County with a male rider reported dead. Here’s what we wrote at the time.

A motorcyclist was unfortunately declared dead following a fatal vehicular accident on Sunday morning. The identity of the male victim hasn’t been confirmed by police out of respect for the family.

Lt. Kory Klots, the Public Information Officer for the Washington City Police Department, summarized the events leading up to the death of the rider in a press release.

Klotz said, “On 7/28/2024, at approximately 06:58 AM, Washington City Police were informed of a vehicular accident involving a red Jeep Rubicon and an older Harley Davidson motorcycle at Coral Canyon Blvd and Telegraph St. It was reported the motorcycle rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet.”

Police on the scene attempted to save the man but were unsuccessful due to the severity of his injuries. Klots said the man passed away from his injuries at the scene of the accident. The press release described the details of the accident.

Klotz said, “From initial statements of the other driver, witnesses on scene, and the initial investigation indicate the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Telegraph Street as it attempted to turn left and travel northbound onto Coral Canyon Blvd. The Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Telegraph through the intersection. The motorcycle collided with the front bumper of the Jeep and caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.”

Klotz said the driver of the Jeep didn’t see the motorcycle coming while making the turn, and the driver has been cooperating with the authorities during the investigation.

We here at KDXU would like to extend our condolences to the parties involved as they are dealing with the loss of their friend and loved one.