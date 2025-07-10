St. George City and the St. George Police Department are advising of a traffic adjustment going into effect tonight.

Drivers in St. George’s Little Valley area take note.

The Merrill Road widening project is set to begin Wednesday night, July 10, on the far east side of the city. Construction will start at the intersection of Mall Drive and 3000 East, and move eastward.

During the project, Merrill Road between 3210 East and 3000 East will be restricted to one-way westbound traffic only. Detour signs will be clearly posted to guide drivers around the closure.

Also, expect just one left-turn lane at Mall Drive and 3000 East through mid-August, when this phase of the work is expected to wrap up -- just in time for the new school year.

Also, SGPD posted a reminder about zipper merges and roundabouts.

First, the zipper merge: "It’s not just for jackets — the Zipper Merge is the secret to smoother traffic! When lanes narrow due to construction or traffic, don’t merge early. Use both lanes all the way up to the merge point, then take turns merging—like a zipper. It’s faster. It’s safer. And it keeps traffic moving for everyone. So next time you see a merge ahead—don’t stress. Zip it up and drive on." -- SGPD

As for roundabouts, they are circular intersections designed to be used to help with traffic flow. While some people use the term “roundabouts” and “traffic circles” interchangeably, they are not the same thing. Roundabouts are typically smaller than traffic circles, and drivers must yield to vehicles already in the roundabout before entering.

Roundabouts have been proven to safely decrease traffic delays and congestion. When selected and designed correctly, roundabouts can handle a high volume of traffic, including commercial trucks and large emergency vehicles.

This graphic was presented:

attachment-rdbt loading...

:Officials added this footnote: While this graphic is a good general guideline, every roundabout and every municipality is different and drivers should make sure they are familiar with the laws and rules concerning the area in which they are driving.

